Mutinda wins first leg of JGF series in Machakos

  • J. Ngeera won the nine to 10 years section on 50 gross as K. Muthomi claimed the girls title with a score of 55 gross. The seven years and under winner was N.Macharia on 60 gross, while Jayden Okeyo won the six years and under.
  • In the putting competition for six years and below, the winner was Theo Kyle and the seven to eight winner was Zani Makau.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Ryan Mutinda emerged best in a field of 56 juniors during the first leg of the 2021 Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course over the weekend.

