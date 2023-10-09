Musomba fires team to glory at KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Machakos

The four-ball team of Jackson Musomba, Simon Kimatu, Ben Mumo and Francis Mbithi produced an impressive total of 115 points, to claim the overall team title during the 14th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Machakos Golf Club in Machakos County.

They won by five points from the second-placed team of Joseph Malatu, Francis Musembi, Kyalo Munyao, and Engineer Okemwa who had posted 110 points. The two teams will now join 12 others already qualified for the grand finale event scheduled for next month at Karen Country Club.

“I had an amazing four-ball today where team work and a bit of luck was the reason we won. We look forward for the grand finale,” said Jackson Musomba.

Meanwhile, lady golfer Jemima Samuel carded an excellent score of 45 stableford points to claim the overall title. Anthony Gitu carded 42 stableford points to clinch the men’s award while Felistus Mativo was the lady winner on 41 points.

Ibrahim Lande, emerged the staff winner on 38 points while Nicholas Okello came in second with 37 points. Handicap 19 Lazarus Kemei carded 38 points to top the guests list, with Jackson Musomba taking the nearest to the pin award.

In the longest drive award, Benard Oketch won the men’s category while Florence Riungu secured the ladies. The KCB East Africa Golf Tour now heads to Nyali for its 15th leg this coming weekend.

At the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club, Hetul Chandaria was in his best form as he posted an impressive 44 points, to win the Uganda Golf Day tournament though after beating Guru Raval on countback.

Patrick Njunge was not far from the top two players, as he fired 43 points to claim the third prize in the event that attracted over 300 players. Stephen Mbugua meanwhile, carded 40 after a four-way countback, to claim the fourth prize.

Leading the ladies was Nancy Ndung'u, a single figure handicap (9) player who produced 41 points, to win by two points from Sandy Bhabra on 39, with Florence Marangu coming home third on 38. Limuru’s Renato Dsouza led the guests on 42 and winning the gross was Rachit Patel with 76 gross.

The longest drive awards went to Rachit Patel and Nyambura Gitimu while winning the nearest to pin were Florence Maina and Paul Njoroge.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Captain’s Prize; Overall winner- Stephen Wambugu 38 pts, Joshua Kinoti 37, Kelvin Gitonga 33, Charles Rob 32 cb Jacob Kimani 32. Lady Winner- Purity Githui 37, Wachuka Jenny 32 pts. Guest Winner- John Muchunga 27 pts. Junior- Sam Alpha Kanyi 32, Nines- James Warui 18, James Ngatia 18.