Karanga wins Kilifi Governor’s Pro-Am Cup in new course record

Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga produced a new course record of five under par 65 in the final round, to win the inaugural Kilifi County Governor’s Gideon Mung’aro’s Pro-Am Cup golf tournament at the par 70 Malindi Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Starting the closing day four shots behind his club-mate Elvis Muigua, Karanga played a clean front nine which included birdies at the second and third, a two club on the 305-yads par four-eighth for a four under 31.

And despite drafting twice at the par four-14th, and bogies at the 16th and 18th, he still managed to close with one under par at the back nine for the day’s 65 which was two shots better than local professional Samson Mapinga 67 set some in 2017.

“Its great winning this important tournament with a new record and beating all the other amateurs as well as the professionals who played. My next stop over will be Nandi Bears Club for the Nandi Bears Open Shield next weekend," said Karanga.

He beat the Elvis Muigua by five shots as the youngster carded four over par 74 for a total of 146.

His second round included two birdies both at the back nine.

“I am happy I beat the rest of the professionals as well even though I did not manage to finish on under par score as I had planned," said Muigua.

Karanga won Sh120,000 while Muigua took home Sh72,000.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo was third on eight over par, just a shot better than Golf Park’s Peter Macharia.

Of the ladies who played along with the elite golfers, Naomi Wafula carded 13 over par 153 to finish in eighth place. The top 20 amateurs won cash prizes.

Leading the 12 professionals was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva carded 69 in the final round for eight over par 148 to win Sh70,000, with George Felix of Railway and senior pro Dismas Indiza tying on 150.