Muigua, Lejirmah share lead after day one of Kilifi Governor’s Pro-Am

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua tied with John Lejirmah on two over par 72 at the close of day one in the inaugural Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s Pro-Am golf tournament at the par 70 Malindi Golf and Country Club course on Friday.

Playing in Malindi for his first time, the youngster Muigua started off with a bogey at the first hole, dropped another shot at the fourth, but made his first birdie of the day at the fifth, to carry to the back nine a one over par 36. He thereafter birdied the 12th after dropping a shot at the 11th. He picked up another bogey at the 14th but parred the rest.

“The course was tough probably because of the rains as it was difficult to get a good carry, but it’s a good course and I am happy for my score this being my first time here,’’ said Muigua.

Lejirmah, who also blamed the tough condition of the course for not shooting under, made a birdie at the eighth to level the nine after dropping a shot at the sixth. It was however at the back nine where despite making two birdies at the 12th and 15th, he dropped four shots on the 10th, 13th, 14th and 16th to also close the day on 72.

“The greens are perfect, and nice to putt on, but it was difficult to get a good run on the fairways because of the wet condition,’’ said the former Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion Lejirmah.

It was a tough start for tournament favourite Michael Karanga as he dropped five shots at the back nine, having birdied the third and fifth at the opening nine which also included three bogeys, for six over par 76 to tie for sixth place with Lady golfer Naomi Wafula of Vipingo and Muthaiga’s John Koina.

“It’s a bad start, but there is another round to be played so who knows. I still have a chance of making back to the top,’’ said Karanga who leads in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

Meanwhile Golf Park’s Peter Macharia and Nyali’s Solomon Majanga tied in third place on three over par 73.

A total of 40 elite amateurs made the 25 over par cut.

Meanwhile, leading in the pro section was Golf Park’s Jacob Okello on four over par 74, just a shot better than home pro Samuel Kahindi, while Dismas Indiza and Mathew Wahome tied in third on six over par 76. Three pros Mike Kisia, John Davies and Kopan Timbe did not turn up while John Kisia retired because of illness.