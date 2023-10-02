Njeri wins DTB tourney at Thika

Handicap 19 Carol Muigai Njeri overpowered a field of 100 golfers at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course, to claim the overall title in the fifth leg of the ‘DTB Bank With Us Golf’ series at the weekend.

Njeri carded an impressive 41 points which was two better than men winner Jeff Karue who had to beat DM Chege on countback. Taking the ladies title was Nancy Ng'ang'a on 37 after beating Wanjiru Kajesha on countback.

Emerging the winner among the staff was Catherine Mugane with 41 points while John Kinyua was the top guest on 36. Simon Manambo and Caro Muigai won the longest drive contest.

DTB Group Chairman Linus Gitahi said:

"This remarkable tournament aligns with our commitment to promoting sports and fostering a sense of community, which was evident throughout the event. We look forward to sponsoring more golf events as a way of bringing ourselves closer to our customers as we improve our service delivery throughout.”

At Ruiru Sports Club, Emmanuel Kabaki took the overall title in the Rware Golf Tournament posting 41 points, winning by one point from John Gitau who beat David Kibui on countback.

Leading the ladies was Pauline Mungai who carded 37 to win by one point from Mary Muthoni. Stanley Kingara and Anthony Kimani won the nines on 20 and 23 points, and taking the Category two prize was John Chege on 42 points.

In the guest section, it was Grace Wanjiku who emerged the winner with 39, while leading the sponsors was Benjamin Muchungi on 40 points. In the subsidiary category, Mary Muthoni and Mwangi Wahome won the nearest to pin awards as Justus Mathenge and Pauline Mungai claimed the longest drive awards.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Vet Lab; Stableford Competition; Overall Winner: Akshay Jobanputra 41 Points, Man Winner: Aleem Ladak 41, David Kioko 40, Lady Winner: Mary Wambugu 41, Patricia Gichuru 40, Special Category: Sandip Samani 41 Points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Kenya Association of Women in Tourism Golf Day; Overall Winner; Mohdhar Abubakar 41 Pts, Gross- Mohdhar Abubakar 72 Gross, Men Winner Lumatete Muchai 40 cb Mburu Kariuki 40, John Orioro 39, Lady Winner- Christine Ockotch 39, Hellen Wanjiru 39, Senior- Rashid Sheikh 40, Junior- Kelly Rob 32, Guest- Samuel Gathere 33, Winner Coast Invited Clubs- Pauline Nduva 41pts.