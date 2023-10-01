Victory at last for Nsubuga on Kenyan soil

Uganda’s leading amateur golfer Godfrey Nsubuga beat Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah by two shots at the par 72 Kericho Golf Club course on Sunday, to take the trophy back to Uganda.

Nsubuga who has tried several times to register victory in Kenya without much success before, fired three over par 75 in the closing round, for a total of three over 219 to clinch the Teafields trophy which was won last year by another Uganda Michael Alunga currently in the USA.

It was however a slow start for Nsubuga as he picked up four bogeys in the opening nine to carry with him a four over score to the back nine where he birdied the 10th then parred all the way to the 18th hole.

Besides the trophy and some points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and World Amateur Golf Rankings, Nsubuga took home Sh74,000.

On the other hand, the day one leader Lejirmah, who was looking for his third title this year, birdied one hole at the front nine and at the 18th but he dropped five shots in all, to also close the final day on 75 and a total of 221, and pocket Sh44,400.

“Yes its been long-waiting victory for Nsubuga, but for me, it was the same issues I had in the previous rounds. I need to specialise on my iron play and around the greens,’’ said Lejirmah.

Finishing a distant third on 11 over par 227 after a closing round of 74, was Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo while Nandi’s Nelson Koech finished in fourth place on 13 over par229, three shots better than his clubmate Elly Barno.