Birdie-hungry John Lejirmah shoots to the top in Kericho

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah shot one over par 73 on Day One of the 2023 Teafields Trophy golf tournament at the par 72 Kericho Golf Club course on Friday.

The brilliant outing saw him lead by one shot from Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga going into Saturday's second round.

Lejirmah, the former Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion, started the day well, rolling in a birdie at the straight par four-first hole.

He, however, made a double bogey at the par three-fifth, and single bogey at the seventh, to carry a two over par score to the back nine.

He then birdied the 10th and 11th, picked up another double at the par three-12th, and single bogey at the 15th though he finished the back nine on one under par after making birdies at the 16th and 18th.

Nsubuga on the other hand birdied the eighth, 13th and 18th but had bogeys at the second and third, a double at the fifth and one more bogey at the 12th for two over par 74.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebil Omollo was placed third at the close of the round with four over par 76, while a shot adrift were Nelson Koech and Elly Barno of Nandi Bears Club.

A field of 77 players turned up for the NCBA Bank sponsored event which was won last year by Uganda’s Michael Alunga, currently in the USA.