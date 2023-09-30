Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga moves to the top in Kericho

Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga moved to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the 2023 Teafields trophy at the par 72 Kericho Golf Club course on Saturday.

Nsubuga, who is chasing his first ever Kenyan golf title, had the highest number of birdies so far in the tournament, though four bogeys at the back nine denied him a comfortable lead.

He set off for the day with an early birdie at the first hole, then made his only bogey at the front nine (third) but assured himself of a low three under par front nine after firing in birdies at the fourth, sixth and eighth.

He equally started the back nine well with an early birdie at the 10th, but dropped three straight shots thereafter at the11th, 12th and 13th, picked two shots back with birdies at the 16th and 17th but dropped one at the home green, for two under par 70 and a level par total of 144.

He will be in the company of overnight leader John Lejirmah who closed the day on one over par 73 for 146, despite making three birdies which came against four bogeys, three of them coming at the home nine.

Tying for third place on nine over par were Nandi’s nelson Koech and Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo after posting 76 and 77 for 153.

Kisii Sports Club’s Geoffrey Karioki and Elly Barno of Nandi were in joint fifth on 10 over par.

The scores were not very impressive apart for the leading two players.