Lady golfer Mary Ndegwa wins Aviation title at Muthaiga

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Mary Ndegwa beat a large field of 244 players to win the third edition of Aviation Community Golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Playing off handicap 30, Ndegwa put a strong foundation of 19 points in the outward nine before producing unbeatable 23 points at the back nine for a total of 42 points.

“It was a great day for me, and I must thank God, my teammates and all the sponsors who made it possible. Definitely it was meant to be my day,’’ said Ndegwa.

It was, however, a tight finish between Ndegwa and Limuru’s John Mwaura who carded 20 and 22 to go down to Ndegwa on countback.

“I am very happy and satisfied with my performance as despite my bad leg condition, I gave the rest a good run for their money,’’ said Mwaura, playing off 13 handicap.

Mwaura went home with the men’s first prize, while finishing second in the men’s section was E. Kinuthia from Royal on 41, just a point better than home player Peter Kinyua who took the third prize.

In the ladies section, Thika Sports Club’s Margaret Ngugi posted 41 points to claim the top prize, beating Royal Nairobi’s Damaris Olale and another Thika lady golfer Peninah Kamau by one point.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany emerged the best in the host category (KAA and Kenya Civil Aviation Authoruty), with a score of 34 points.

Hawkins Musili and Anthony Wachira won the nines on 21 and 23 points.

In the subsidiary section, Fidhelis Kimanzi and Veronica Kona won the longest drive contest while Edwin Kinyua and Keziah Korir were the winners of the Nearest to Pin prizes.

Besides KAA, other sponsors were Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Jambojet, Kenya Airways, Turkish Airline, KCB, ABSA, Equity Bank, Nation Media Group, Air Kenya Express among others.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Kositany said the aim of the tournament was to foster unity within the aviation community in an informal setting.

“Beyond promoting healthy competition among golfers, this tournament acts as a melting pot for professionals from the aviation, business and golfing communities. It establishes an ideal environment for networking and exchanging innovative ideas and strategies while appreciating the beauty of nature," said Kositany.

He said the aviation industry holds significant importance to Kenya’s growth, contributing approximately five per cent to the country’s GDP.