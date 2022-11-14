Mandaliya wins Lady Captain's Prize at Muthaiga

Handicap 25 lady golfer Meera Mandaliya beat one of the club directors Olive Njagi on countback with an impressive score of 39 stableford points, to claim the overall title during the 2022 Lady Captain’s (Christine Ochola) prize at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

Njagi however was declared the winner of the A division where she won by three points from Liz Armitage who had posted 36 points.

Coming home third with a score of 34 after beating Nolly Patel on countback was Nancy Ndung'u, while taking the B division title with a score of 38 points also after a countback with Sandy Bhabra, was Tabby Mungai. Shivani Patel took home the third prize after returning 37, finishing just a point better than Dorcas Njoroge and Naheeda Karmali who had posted 36 points apiece.

The C division title went to Espy Desouza on 38 followed in second place by Agnes Mutahi with 35 and third-placed Daphine Maina on 34 points. Patricia Ngina emerged the best past lady captain with a score of 35, one better than Nicole Gidoomal.

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Rachel Ndei was the best guest with an excellent score of 44 points. She won by four points from Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman Rosemary Olonde on 40 points, while Joyce Wafula was third on 36 points.

Leading the men was Amos Kimunya with a score of 41, one better than Dhiren Shah. Ayaz Manji beat J.K. Kariuki on countback with 39 points to finish third with Sammy Ndung'u coming home fifth.

Mavji Gorassia emerged the best guest man on 39 points, while Charles Oduor beat Rufus Gichuki on countback with 36 points to finish second, with Mark Mitsumi finishing fourth on 35 points. Aidan Gachora clinched the junior title with an impressive score of 43 points.

During the Friday round, O.G. Githinji took the men’s title with a score of 40, winning ahead of Ben Theuri and David Ngugi.

Leading the Lady Captain’s men guests was John Lejirmah with an impressive 42 points playing off handicap two, beating Peter Kiguru by one point.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Hellen Gatiramu playing off handicap 18, carded 42 points, to claim the overall title in the Lady Captain’s (Nancy Karimi) Prize. She won by two points from the A division winner Njeri Kariuki who had posted 40 points, while Dorcas Munge was third on 39 points.

Taking the B division title was Wanja Kimani with 39 points, one point better than Kathure Njoroge who beat Pascallia Koske on countback on 38 points. The C division title went to Muringo Njenge who posted 44 points to win by a point from Sandra Kabiru.

Leading the men was Samuel Gathere on 41 after beating Karim Pirbhai on countback while Edwin Kinisu was third on 40 points. Mary Karimi emerged the best lady guest on 38 points ahead of Bianca Mwangi on 36.

Tobius Gitonga led the men guests after returning 39 points. Reuben Langat on 37 was second, while Ann Thoronjo emerged the best past Lady captain on 37 points, and Tesha Magira was the junior girl winner on 41 points, while the boy winner was Andrew gathere on 35 points.

At Karen Country Club, John Muiruri took the overall title in the Captain’s prize (James Ngotho) with a differential of 34 points made up of net 73 and 39 points. He beat Don Riaroh (66-32) on countback.

Coming home third was Kingori Kariuki on 36 points while Mike Kingori was the best past captain on 38 points. Nkini Pasha took the junior title with 34 points, winning well ahead of Murimi Mutua on 40, while Mike Kingori clinched the gross title on 80 gross.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s James Kamenchu emerged the best guest with net 71, while Peter Munyiri won the Saturday round on 67 nett, and the Sunday winner was Ewan van Niekerk on 41 points, ahead of Manyi Ngunze on 40 points. Marya Nyambura won the ladies prize with 69 nett.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, junior golfer Steve Orinda playing off handicap three, carded net 69 and 41 points for a differential of 28 points to win the Captain’s (Brian Akun) Prize sponsored by Vivo Energy and a host of other sponsors including KPC, Stanbic Bank, Equity Bank.

Charles Maluki took the overall Men Winner’s Prize also with 28 points, winning head of Eric Mugo on 33, with Rachel Ndei on 38 taking the ladies title.