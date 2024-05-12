Lomuryon hopes win will help Tiaty, restore some peace

A few years ago, had you told Peter Lomuryon that he would be a gold medallist in the ISF World Cross Country Championships, he certainly would have laughed at you.

Lomuryon hails from the banditry-prone Tangulbei in Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County.

The area is semi-arid at an altitude of 1,200 metres above sea level, making it challenging for athletes hoping to succeed. This made him change his training base to Eldama Ravine in Baringo County. The 15-year-old admits that his life would probably have been different had he opted not to go to school.

“I thank God because I decided to concentrate on my education and sports which has changed my life. I want to work hard and also show my people that there is more to life than war," he told Nation Sport yesterday.

And he put his village on the global map yesterday after winning the under-15 race at the Ngong Racecourse to underline his prowess. “Winning today has inspired me and I know that I can achieve anything if I put my mind to it. I had to be tactical in my running today and I am glad that it worked in my favour,” he added after timing 10 minutes, 18.6 seconds. Benson Kirongos finished second in 10.22.5, while Dan Kibet was third in 10:33.5.

Lomuryon is the third-born in a family of six. The siblings live alone in Tangulbei after their mother died in 2018, before their father abondoned them.

“I would have loved to share my win with my parents, but I was able to share the victory with my sister and also gave her Sh5,000 as she prepares to go back to school today,” Lomuryon revealed yesterday.

Legendary coach Kitilit

“My elder brother (Adoke Lomuryon) is like our father and also takes care of the our cattle back home while we focus on our education to improve our lives,” he added.

The Form Three student at Sinonin High School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County is learning a lot from legendary coach Barnabas Kitilit.

“He has coached some of the greatest stars in Kenya and I am so honoured to be under him. He is more than a coach and also gives me advice on life issues," he added. Lomuryon reckons that he has a long way to go and so much to learn if he is to emulate his role model, double Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge.

"I want to work hard and be like Kipchoge in the future because sports brings people together and I believe one day we shall be able to have peace in that area.”

Elsewhere, after missing the chance to represent Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships in Serbia this year due to a visa hitch, Diana Chepkemoi was all smiles after winning gold in the girls’ under-18 category.

The Form Three student at Saramek Secondary School in Kericho County said she was deflated after missing out on the global event. “Winning at home in front of fans and President William Ruto is something so sweet for me,” said Chepkemoi.

“I was depressed after failing to go to Serbia, but I am glad that I have bounced back with this victory which has lifted my spirits,” she said.

The Africa Under-18 Championships’ 2,000 metres steeplechase bronze medalist clocked 10:47.8, ahead of compatriots Mary Nyaboke (10:51.4) and Dorcus Chepkwemoi (10:53.4) in second and third, respectively.

She finished eighth during her debut at last year's World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, but said the experience gained helped her improve.

Her next target is a place in the Kenyan team for the World Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

A good foundation

Chepkemoi will compete in the 3,000m steeplechase during the trials in July.

It was all smiles for the Lemotit Athletics Training Camp coach, Paul Kemei, whose athletes bagged a gold and three bronze medals yesterday.

Diana Chepkemoi (gold, under-15), Claire Cheruto (bronze, under-12), Dorcas Chelangat (bronze under-18) with Miriam Chemutai emerging sixth in the under-18 category.