Kenya shines in World Schools Cross Country Championship

Kenya could not have asked for a more memorable debut on the International School Sport (ISF) stage with an impressive showing at the 24th World Schools Cross Country Championship both on and off the course.

Since joining the affiliation in 2019, Kenya had to wait until 2024 to make its debut on this stage due to Covid-19 which disrupted sporting activities between 2020 and 2022.

Kenya underlined its prowess in cross country after dominating all six categories to wrestle the title from Uganda, who were favourites after their exploits in Slovakia last year.

On Sunday, the action features six races namely boys’ and girls’ under-18, under-15, and under 12 categories.

The hosts won six gold, six silver, and five bronze medals to underline their dominance in athletics and offer hope that the future is indeed secure. Uganda won a rare bronze in the boys’ Under-12 race, a pale shadow of their performance last year.

Kenya’s world beaters believe that their success in the championship will inspire them to more glory in junior and also eventually to the senior ranks.

The under-12 girls’ champion, Sheila Chepkosgei Tarus, is hoping to win more races to travel the world.

"I finished fourth at the trials for this competition and my aim coming here today was to take first place, and I’m glad it happened,” Chekosgei said on Sunday.

“I am hoping that my dream of boarding a plane and representing my country in international events will come to pass,” added the Tiloa Primary School pupil. In the boys’ race, intense rivalry was experienced between Kenya and Uganda but the hosts again triumphed thanks to home support that included President William Ruto.

“We were told that Uganda was going to be our biggest threat and we had to be at our best. I am so happy to have won here today and this win encourages me to keep going in my athletics career," said race winner Hezron Kimurgor, a Grade Six pupil at Township Primary School in Nandi County.

Jane Wangare, who won gold in the girls’ under-15 category, is always inspired anytime she watches World Cross Country champion, Beatrice Chebet.

“She (Chebet) is always humble and does her talking on the track and course. If I ever get the chance to meet her, I would want her to teach me to be a better athlete and to always stay focused,” said the Form One student at Kiambogo Secondary School.

She is confident that Kenya will continue doing well in future ISF competitions.

It was something we had talked about the night before. We wanted to dominate the race and make the country proud. I had told myself that I would be satisfied with a top 10 finish so winning this race makes me so happy,” Wangari said.

With support from President William Ruto, who graced yesterday’s event, Kenya showed that it can successfully host international sporting events.

Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISF in November 2023 to host the biennial championship, which before yesterday had only been held once before Africa during the 2000 edition in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) chairman, Kipchumba Maiyo, who signed the MOU on behalf of Kenya hailed the organisation and effort that went into ensuring that the country staged a world-class event.

“Being an athletics powerhouse, we had no choice but to work round the clock to pull off a magnificent competition. I thank the government for the support and all the stakeholders that worked round the clock to give us this great championship,” Maiyo said.

More than 400 athletes from 22 different nations took part in the one-day competiton. Hosts Kenya has the largest contingent of 61 athletes with Uganda and Tanzania following each with 41 and 27 athletes.

Today, the participating teams will visit the Nairobi National Park before heading to Bomas of Kenya for a friendly relay run.

That will then pave the way for the cultural event before the closing ceremony in the evening at the same venue.