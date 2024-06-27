Three killed, 50 arrested in Ongata Rongai supermarket looting spree

Several people were shot by police, with initial reports that at least three are dead after a rioting crowd broke into and looted the Clean Shelf Supermarket in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, on Thursday night.

At least 50 people were also arrested in a sting operation. The looters took advantage of protests against the Finance Bill, 2024 in the area to loot and vandalise shops.

They overpowered the unarmed security guards outside the supermarket on Tusky's Stage and made off with goods of unknown value.

By the time the police arrived, many of the looters had fled on motorbikes and some on foot.

According to SCPC Kajiado North Mr Hussein Abduba, the chaos in the area started around 2pm and lasted for most of the afternoon.

"We managed to arrest at least 50 people who were caught looting the supermarket and other shops in the area," he said.

Mr Abduba, however, denied reports of deaths, but we have obtained photographs from the scene to the contrary.

"I am not aware of any child being injured in today's chaos," he added.

There were reports that police had fired live bullets at the demonstrators in an attempt to contain them.

At the supermarket, several people had locked themselves in the cold room and only came out after tear gas was fired inside.

One woman was also found hiding in a freezer.

Another suspect, who said he was a high school student, was shot in the buttocks.