Sh10m loss on birthday: Eldoret trader's Bata shop looted during anti-tax protests

On a day when he was supposed to be celebrating his 89th birthday with his wife, Eldoret businessman David Wakaimba was Tuesday, June 25, counting losses to the tune of Sh10 million after goons broke into his Bata shop and looted during Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Rugendo Bata shoe dealer was among members of the Eldoret business community who have been taking stock of their losses after protests that began peacefully by youthful protestors turned chaotic, leaving a trail of destruction.

Nation.Africa caught up with the elderly businessman as he mourned his empire on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

"It is unbelievable that the day I was supposed to be celebrating my birthday with my wife is the day I am counting losses," he told Nation.Africa, revealing he lost stock worth over Sh10 million.

Mr Wakaimba, a famous trader in Eldoret town has built his business empire over the last 60 years. He started as a hawker and was still going strong until the unexpected turn of events on Tuesday which left him traumatised.

He says he has never experienced anything like this in all the time he has been in business.

“My business of 60 years has been looted. I started this business as a hawker. I have endured a lot of suffering to build it, only to be left a pauper by my children who are the age mates of my grandchildren. More than Sh10 million investment has gone down the drain just like that,” he told Nation.Africa as he assessed the damage.

Protesting youths

He wants the government to consider compensating all traders who lost their investments as a result of looting during the anti-Finance Bill, 2024, demos across the country. He urged the government to be sensitive to the issues raised by the protesting youths.

He said that the kind of losses he had suffered would not allow him to pay the taxes required by the government.

“The loss that I have been subjected to has left my business in a pathetic state. Where will I get money to pay taxes that the government requires?” he paused. He encouraged President William Ruto to continue listening to Kenyans as he did on Wednesday evening.

Aftermath of anti-Finance Bill protests in Ruto's Uasin Gishu backyard

“If our President would have listened to the views of many Kenyans who are against the Finance Bill, I wouldn't have lost my business. I hope the government is going to compensate us,” he stated.

Traders who resumed business on Wednesday were still in shock after Tuesday's turn of events, when several buildings, including two major nightclubs and restaurants, the Eldoret Municipal Court within the Uasin Gishu County Government compound where Governor Jonathan Bii is housed, and vehicles were set ablaze after the protests turned chaotic.

HL Chemist and mobile phone shop owner Morgan Kipkoech suffered a loss of Sh10 million after thugs broke into the premises and looted property.

Baniyas Square Club and Restaurant also lost over Sh40 million worth of investment when protesters broke into the premises and looted several television sets, a public address system and assorted alcoholic drinks, among other items.

The protestors broke into the premises which they associated with a prominent Eldoret politician, claims the management dismissed as untrue.

“We are private entrepreneurs with no political links and as much as it is the constitutional rights of youths to picket, it is unfair for them to engage in violent activities and looting of property,” said Bernard Omasaja.

Suspended operations

Also reduced to ashes was the Kenya National Library and Geminia Insurance Company Ltd premises located close to both the county government and the High Court in Eldoret where Court of Appeal judges were presiding over proceedings.

The Judiciary has since suspended operations amid security fears for its staff.

Crowd loots club linked to Oscar Sudi in Eldoret

At the Timba XO associated with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi located along the Eldoret-Uganda highway, the management was also counting losses running into millions of shillings. Thousands of protestors broke into the premises and looted TV sets, sound systems, and drinks among other valuables.

Mr Sudi on Wednesday accused some unnamed persons of inciting the youth against his business.

“I have never engaged in acts of violence in my life and those who planned and incited the youth to destroy property are known,” the MP, a close ally of President Ruto said on his Facebook page.

Six vehicles were also torched by the protestors who overwhelmed anti-riot police and county askaris before going on a looting spree.

During the municipal arson, demonstrators burned and destroyed all court documents at the facility located at Uasin Gishu County headquarters.

Court of Appeal judges sitting in Eldoret had to be evacuated in an ambulance temporarily interfering with judicial proceedings.

Deputy Registrar of Eldoret Court Maureen Cheronoh Kesse said all court services in Eldoret have been suspended until the situation is assessed to establish if it is safe for judiciary staff to resume. She said that following the incident, the majority of judiciary employees in Eldoret are still traumatised.