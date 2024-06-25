Eldoret casualties: MTRH overwhelmed with emergencies from Tuesday protests

Thirty five protestors who were injured in the Tuesday anti-Finance Bill protests in Eldoret Town following a confrontation with police are admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, (MTRH), CEO Philip Kirwa has confirmed to Nation.Africa.

Mr Kirwa said the hospital was overwhelmed with the number of injured victims of the Tuesday protests, particularly the numbers received at the emergency wing.

“We are overwhelmed with casualties now. We have received between 30 to 34 patients with various injuries,” the hospital told Nation.Africa, without divulging further the nature of injuries being attended to.

Tuesday protests left a trail of destruction, with thousands of anti-tax demonstrators engaging police in running battles looting and destroying property in President William Ruto’s Uasin Gishu backyard.

Eldoret Town was shut down on with intense protests that lasted the entire day, turning chaotic later in the afternoon, where three vehicles, the Municipal Court, Kenya National Library, and city clocks were burnt down, and two banks and a section of the county government offices stoned by a multitude of demonstrators.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in President William Ruto’s Uasin Gishu backyard on where the Nation.Africa team witnessed and counted three burning vehicles within the Library area next to the county government headquarters.

The energetic protestors broke into the Kenya National Library in Eldoret town along the main Eldoret Uganda highway and looted books, furniture, and laptops among other items before setting some of the property on fire.

The Municipal Court in Eldoret was also razed down.

The demonstrators mainly Gen Zs and millennials broke into the luxurious Club Timba XO associated with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi located along the main Eldoret Uganda highway looting property and alcohol and attempting to set it on fire. They also stormed and looted Club Baniyas in the town.