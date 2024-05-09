Munguti, Koech star in KDF meet finale

Defending champions Simon Koech and Daniel Munguti displayed grit to retain their titles as the 44th Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships ended on Wednesday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata.

Koech defended his 3,000m steeplechase crown to sound the war drums ahead of his debut at Rabat Diamond League and trials for the Paris Olympic Games.

The Rabat Diamond League is scheduled for May 19 in the Moroccan city, while the national trials for the Paris Olympic Games are from June 14 to 15 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Koech, the 2023 Diamond League Trophy 3,000m steeplechase champion, effortlessly preserved his title for the second time, easing home in eight minutes and 22.51 seconds.

Having finished eight on his debut at the World Athletics Championships last year in Budapest, before settling for bronze at this year's African Games held in March in Ghana, Koech, 20, said he is learning the ropes pretty fast.

“This victory gives me at least some direction on what I should do ahead of the Olympics, especially in terms of speed endurance,” said Koech. “The body feels good, but I have a lot to do before the Olympic trials.”

Koech edged out Wesley Lagat to second place in 8:31.92 followed by Elias Kibet in 8:38.24 and Olympic 3,000m steeplechase bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen in 8:41.55.

Munguti, the national 1,500m champion, won two gold medals in the Mixed Relay event at the 2023 and 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Australia and Serbia.

However, he finished 13th in the Mile Road during last year's World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia

Munguti’s dream of representing the country for the first time at the Olympics received a boost after he retained the 1,500m title in 3:37.15. Joseph Rotiken (3:37.65) and Mathew Kipchumba (3:37.84) finished second and third respectively.

“I have won, but I am not at my peak. We are from cross country that is more enduring and I now move to speed training,” said Munguti, who will be heading to Europe as he seeks the Olympics qualifying standards of 3:33.50.

After claiming bronze in 10,000m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jepleting is keen on making her first appearance at the Olympics after she sealed her first double at the KDF event.

Jepleting, 32, timed 32:16.78 to win her first 10,000m crown, beating Joycilline Jepkosgei, who finished third at the London Marathon on April 21, to second place in 32:20.28, with Marion Kibor settling third in 32:37.22.

“It’s my dream to be at the Olympics and I feel this is the time,” said Jepleting, who had earlier won her maiden 5,000m in 15:17.00 after finishing second last year. Sheila Cherotoch came second in 15:.18.81, while Africa and KDF cross country champion, Cintia Chepng’eno, clocked 15:20.18 for third.

Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist, Kibiwott Kandie, sealed a double after retaining his 5,000m title in 13:53.70, two days after he defended his 10,000 m title.

Belinda Oburu hauled 14.25 metres to set a new KDF record in the shot put event, erasing the previous distance of 13.99m set by Priscilla Isiaho in 2020 at the Nyayo National Stadium.