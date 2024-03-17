Chepkoech, Serem target Kenya’s first gold in Accra

Kenya could haul its first gold medals when the men’s 3,000m steeplechase and women’s 5,000m finals are staged on Monday at the University of Ghana, Accra.

The 2023 Diamond League 3,000m steeplechase winner, Simon Koech and Serem brothers, the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos and Edmund will throw down the gauntlet in the steeplechase final at 7.30pm (Kenyan time).

The women’s 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech and newcomer Mary Mananu are out to ensure that the 5,000m title won by Lilian Kasait during the 2019 edition in Rabat, Morocco stays in Kenya.

The women’s 5,000m race starts at 9.05pm.

Kenya won the race in the last two editions of the continental showpiece. Benjamin Kigen reigned supreme after beating Getnet Waleand of Ethiopia and the current Olympic and world champion, Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco in Rabat with Clement Kemboi and Hillary Kemboi claiming a 1-2 feat in 2015 competition in Congo Brazzaville.

Koech, the national and Kenya Defence Forces champion, looks all set for the championships where he expects his second medal after clinching bronze at the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 championships where Amos was crowned winner in the 3,000m race.

Koech, who had just passed out from KDF's recruit college, surprised five-time champion Benjamin Kigen to win the Forces 3,000m steeplechase race last year.

Amos, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist, has been struggling with form, but the stage in Accra could signify his strong return after winning the African Games trials, beating Koech to second place.

Chepkoech, the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase champion, has exhibited form, claiming bronze in 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland two weeks ago.

Chepkoech, who claimed bronze in 1,500m during the 2015 African Games, has opted for 5,000m in search of endurance ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

World and Commonwealth Games 800m champion, Mary Moraa and Maureen Thomas will take the blocks in the women’s 400m where Moraa has expressed her desire to go all the way for victory and break her own national record too.

Moraa, the 2022 world 800m bronze medallist, finished fourth in the 400m final on her African Games debut in Rabat.

"I am not only going for victory in Ghana but also improve on my national record of 50.30 with a sub 50 seconds if the weather permits," said Moraa.

“We are all set and hope for the best,” said Thomas.

Africa 110m hurdles bronze medallist, Wiseman Were, who is also the 2021 world shuttle relay bronze medallist, makes his debut at the African Games in the discipline as fellow world shuttle relay bronze medallist, Rukia Nusra takes the blocks in women’s 100m hurdles heats.

The 2015 African Games 100m silver medallist, Eunice Kadogo, and national 100m and 200m champion, Esther Mbagari will field in the 100m with Hesbon Ochieng and Steve Onyango contesting in men’s 100m heats.

National 800m champion Alex Ng'eno and newcomer Aron Kemei will be out to recapture the men’s 800m title Kenya last won in 1999 with Vivian Chebet and Lilian Odira having a tall order in women’s 800m.

Kenya collected 31 medals from the 2019 Africa Games in Rabat. Morocco; 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. Athletics contributed 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

The non athletics gold medal came from volleyball via Malkia Strikers.

In hockey, Kenya women's team, Blades were humbled 4-1 by Ghana at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra on Sunday.

It was sweet revenge for the West Africans who lost to Kenya twice during the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers last November in Pretoria, South Africa.