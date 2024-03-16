Kipsang's body arrives in the country for final journey

Distance runner, the late Charles Kipkorir Kipsang, was so sure of a great performance that he sold some of his farm produce (maize) to cater for his traveling and accommodation expenses at a race in Cameroon.

Kipsang had targeted a maiden victory on his fifth appearance at the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope held in Buea, South West region of Cameroon on February 24, this year.

But as fate would have it, Kipsang, who at one point led the race was beaten to 16th place in the race that had the finishing point inside the Molyko Stadium.

Kipsang, 33, finished sixth during the 2020 race.

Athletics Kenya (AK) vice chairman Central Rift Barnaba Kitilit, who was dispatched by AK on Friday last week to help bring back home the body of Kipsang, said that Kipsang was disturbed after failing to win the race.

“From what I was told in Buea, Kipsang was worried about what he will tell people back at home after he finished 16th to miss out on the big pay,” said Kitilit, adding that Kipsang had sold his maize from the family granary, promising his wife that it was for a good course only to fail.

Contrary to reports that Kipsang fell sick during the race, Kitilit said that he finished the race well although in a position that he didn’t expect.

“The award presentation started three hours after the race was completed and it’s where Kipsang stood to explain his situation to the organisers. It’s after his address that he collapsed and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said Kitilit.

Kitilit said that the organisers of the race and the Cameroon Athletics Federation President Emmanuel Motombi moved in to calm him, promising to assist him. “He then collapsed afterwards, “said Kitilit.

“In fact, he told the organisers that he had only bought a one-way ticket hoping that victory would help him purchase a return ticket,” said Kitilt, adding that Kenyan athletes, who attended the race collaborated the happenings.

"Falling and picking yourself up are synonymous with mountain races that are held in different conditions from the normal road race," explained Kitilit.

Kitilit explained that a post mortem was done on Kipsang’s body on March 5 with the details being sent to Switzerland for further analysis on March 6.

“The federation didn’t trust what the physicians would do hence the move to send the details for the postmortem to Switzerland,” said Kitilit, adding that the results will be handled government-to-government even though the initial results indicated that he suffered cardiac arrest.

Kitilit was speaking on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday night with Kipsang’s body.

At the airport to receive Kipsang’s body was his wife Isabella Kigen and his two sons, Brimin, 7 and Jayden, 1, and parents Elkana Chumo and Irene Lagat.

Also at the airport were AK President Jack Tuwei, AK Chief Administrative Officer, Susan Kamau, and AK Athletes Representative, Milcah Chemos.

Present too were the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Chief of Staff, Nasimiyu Wanjala and Communication Manager, Pauline Sheghu and former nominated member of Parliament Sammy Seroney.

Kitilit said Kipsang was full of life having participated in road running races since 2012 with his last race coming in December and February this year in Malaysia.

“I was amazed by the well-attended service in Buea and the hospitality I was accorded despite the delay in repatriation of the body,“ said Kitili, adding that Kipsang’s body and entourage was given a military escort from Buea that is a two-hour drive to Douala.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Seroney said that the burial of Kipsang was due for Saturday but had to be deferred indefinitely after the delayed arrival from Cameroon.

“A new date will be set,” said Seroney as the body was taken to Umash Funeral Home, Nairobi before being transported to a similar facility in Nakuru on Saturday awaiting burial.

Tuwei said that his federation will ensure that Kipsang is given a befitting send-off.

Over 550 athletes from 11 countries including Cameroon took part in the race across all categories including the senior and junior men and women and the relay, according to state broadcaster, the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV Sports and Entertainment.

No Kenyan or foreign athlete has ever secured a podium finish in the event since Chelimo Luka Kipemoi, who claimed bronze in 2018.

Elvis Nsabinla won the senior men’s category in four hours, 47 minutes and 04 seconds, beating closest rival Amadou Abdu, who clocked 4:47:05. Third-placed Saidu Nuhu Yerima timed 4:49:04.