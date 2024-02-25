Kenyan athlete Charles Kipsang collapses, dies in Cameroon mountain run

Kenya’s distance runner Charles Kipkorir Kipsang collapsed and died after finishing the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope in Buea, South West region of Cameroon on Saturday.

South West regional governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai confirmed the death of the 33-year-old, who had completed the challenging 39 kilometres race, which entails ascending the highest mountain in the West African nation.

Bilai said the athlete was leading the race but started to feel sick towards the end of the race.

"He developed a malaise and stopped during the race for some time. He was asked to get into the ambulance but he took some soda and continued to race,” Bilai explained to the media in Buea where the race took place.

He said Kipsang's condition was reported to officials even as the athlete finally finished the race in 16th position at the Molyko Stadium.

Bilai said that it was after Kipsang was called to the dais to receive his award at the stadium when he collapsed and was pronounced dead at the local hospital where he had been rushed to. He finished sixth during the 2020 race.

"It is a great loss for African athletics," the governor said, adding that Kipsang was on course to win the annual footrace and make history as the first Kenyan to win.

Bilai noted that he was the first of the over 550 participating athletes to arrive at the summit of the 4095-metre-high mountain, the highest point in western Africa.

Bilai said that he dominated the race, maintaining his first position for about four hours and twenty minutes when he was overtaken close to the finishing venue at Molyko Stadium.

A statement from Athletics Kenya on Sunday said they are in touch with the Cameroonian authorities.

"We shall keep the country posted on the next step of action but we take this opportunity to condole with Kipsang's family during this difficult time," said the statement.

The incident comes only days after the marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum was buried in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County.

Kiptum died alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana in a tragic road accident on February 11 along Eldoret- Eldama Ravine Road.

"It happens when we are preparing to bury legendary Henry Rono. Let us pray for the family," said the statement, cautioning the public from posting things that could negatively impact the family on social media.

Over 550 athletes from 11 countries took part in the race across all categories including the senior and junior men and women and the relay, according to state broadcaster, Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV Sports and Entertainment.

No Kenyan or foreign athlete has ever secured a podium finish in the event since Chelimo Luka Kipemoi claimed bronze in 2018.

Elvis Nsabinla won the senior men’s category in four hours, 47 minutes and 04 seconds, beating closest rival Amadou Abdu, who clocked 4:47:05. Third-placed Saidu Nuhu Yerima timed 4:49:04.