Shock as Kenyan marathoner collapses and dies after training

The athletics fraternity is still in shock following the death of former Seoul Marathon champion Frankline Chepkwony on Monday morning.

Chepkwony, a seasoned long distance athlete, collapsed and died on his way home from his long run in Moringwo, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.

His uncle, Joseph Tele said a training mate tried to administer first aid after Chepkwony collapsed, before a Good Samaritan rushed him to Eldama Ravine Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Related Ngii named Team Kenya captain for World Championships Athletics

“I was called when he was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately he passed on. We are now planning on his burial. We shall announce the date of his burial once we agree as a family,” said Tele.

Mike Boit, a training mate, said they had a programme of about 23km on Monday morning and did some warm down exercises before parting ways.

“Our programme went on well and he was in high spirits during training. I was called when I got home that my friend had collapsed and I couldn’t believe it. I rushed to his home where I confirmed indeed he was no more,” said Boit, a marathoner.

Boit said that the late Chepkwony was still recovering after competing at the Nairobi City Marathon last month.

Chepkwony made his international debut with victory at the 2012 Zurich Marathon after timing 2:10:57 before finishing second at the Eindhoven Marathon where he clocked his personal best of 2:06:11 later that year.

He won the 2013 Seoul Marathon in 2:06:59, then wound seventh at the 2013 Amsterdam Marathon in 2:09:53.

He made his debut in the World Marathon Majors in 2014, finishing third in the Boston Marathon in a race won by USA’s Meb Keflezighi. Kenya’s Wilson Chebet was second.

Former world marathon record holder Dennis Kimetto, who used to train with him at Kapng’etuny in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, was shocked to learn of Chepkwony's death.

“He was a humble athlete who always demonstrated teamwork. It is so sad that he had to die in such a manner. We shall miss him,” said Kimetto.