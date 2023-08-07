Ngii named Team Kenya captain for World Championships

History has been made after walker Emily Ngii was appointed Team Kenya captain for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 this year in Budapest, Hungary.

The 36-year-old Africa and African Games 20 kilometres race walk champion, will be the first woman to captain the team, having been elected by fellow athletes.

Coach David Letting disclosed that Ngii, who will be making her second appearance at the global extravaganza, will be deputised by the 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego.

The team of 56 athletes; 32 men and 24 women is scheduled to leave the country on Monday for the world event.

Letting declared that his team is ready for “total war” in Budapest as Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei urged everyone not to put Team Kenya under immense pressure.

Ngii welcomed her history appointment, saying that she will serve with utmost dedication, adding that she expects not less than five gold medals from her charges.

“I am really delighted by the trust and faith by my fellow athletes and this is an honour I don’t take for granted,” said Ngii, the 2019 Africa Games and 2022 Africa champion.

Ngii said that there is no pressure for her since she has been with some of the athletes in Team Kenya for almost a decade adding that she is handling one of the most disciplined teams.

“There will always be challenges but I know how to handle them, leaving everyone happy and satisfied,” said Ngii, who finished 30th on her debut at the world championships in Oregon, United States of America last year.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, said herself and fellow walker Samuel Gathimba, who finished fourth at the world event in Oregon, look strong for victories.

She singled out the Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa to guide her quartet of Vivian Chebet, Peninah Mutisya and Naomi Korir to victory.

“I have faith in Faith Kipyegon to deliver victory in 1,500m. Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet should decide, who goes for victory in the 5,000m team that also has Lilian Kasait and Margaret Chelimo, who look in tip-top shape,” said Ngii.

Ngii said that the world 5,000m silver medallist Jakob Krop and Diamond League winner Nicholas Kimeli lead the men’s 5,000m that is full with potential medallists.

“Kimeli and Daniel Simiu can easily win the 10,000m if they run as a team,” said Ngii, who has put her bet on the Olympic and world 800m champion Emmanuel Korir’s team that also has Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich, to deliver.

Ngii pointed out that Ferdinand Omanyala’s confidence will spur him to the history books in 100m in Budapest. “If we can’t have the confidence Omanyala has, then we have no business going to Budapest,” said Ngii, adding that she expects nothing less than medals from the relay teams.

“Everybody going to Budapest is focused on winning and we are also going for war. We are heading there with a winning mentality and our prayer is to succeed,” declared Letting.