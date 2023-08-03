Inspired by Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan teen goes for glory in Budapest

Ishmael Kipkurui was going about his usual routine in school when he received unexpected news.

The form three student was in class at Sinonin Secondary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County when his games teacher Mwalimu Hosea sought to talk to him.

Mwalimu Hosea told him that his coach Barnaba Kitilit wanted to talk to him about something urgently.

Ishmael Kipkurui during an interview with Nation Sport at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 3, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The 18-year-old World Cross Country Under-20 champion had returned to school after finishing fourth in 5,000 metres during the national trials, failing to make Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships.

World 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu and Cornelius Kemboi finished in that order to earn their tickets to the world event scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

The three athletes were joined by Nicholas Kimeli, who has a wild card by virtue of winning the 2022 Diamond League Trophy series.

“I thought it was one of those messages the coach had for me concerning training only to be told that I was needed at Team Kenya camp in Nairobi, “ said Kipkurui, the newest inclusion in Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships.

However, it was until Tuesday this week that Kipkurui’s place in the team was confirmed before being made public the following day> he will now join Krop, Kemboi and Kimeli in the 5,000m team for Budapest.

Simiu, who had finished second in 5,000m and 10,000m at the trials, was moved to the 10,000m team after a hamstring injury locked out Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Kibiwott Kandie.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said Kipkurui, who hails from Mochongoi, Baringo South. ”I really felt good and blessed since my mind had shifted to school and next season after missing out.”

And now Kipkurui will not only be on a mission in Budapest and his target is crystal clear - he seeks inspiration from Eliud Kipchoige’s exploits as a youngster at the 2003 Paris World Athletics Championships.

After winning the under-20 junior race at the 2003 World Cross Country Championships, Kipchoge became the youngest world champion at 18 when winning the gold medal in 5,000 m final at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

Kipchoge outsprinted favourite Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco, the world record holder in the 1,500m and mile, by four hundredths of a second in 12:52.79 to win in a Championship Record.

El Guerrouj finished second in 12:52.83 as Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele settled for third place in 12:53.12.

“It’s a tough order looking at some of the world’s creme dela crème heading for the race including our colleagues but it can be done,” said Kipkurui. “Kipchoge did it but he wasn’t the favourite.”

Kipkurui says that he will also draw inspiration from his under-20 victory at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in February.

Geoffrey Kamworor was been the last Kenyan to win the junior title in 2011 Punta Umbria, Spain before Kipkurui struck in Australia.

“Kenya had stayed for 12 years before winning the men’s under-20 title at the World Cross Country Championships but I recaptured that title,” says Kipkurui, who is confident they will end the 18 years dry spell at the world championships.

Benjamin Limo is the last Kenyan to win the men's 5,000m title at the world championships at the 2005 Helsinki championships.

“I did it in cross country and I can end the long wait in Budapest...but if I am unable, my colleagues are capable,” says Kipkurui, adding that team work and focus is what will deliver the title.

Ishmael Kipkurui (right) leads Cornelius Kemboi during a training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 3, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The teenager says that his parents David and Alice Kurui, who were both distance runners during their heydays in school, pushed him to embrace athletics.

“My mother is the one who really kept me on my toes even though I didn’t take athletics seriously. I actually started competitions as early as class three."

While in class seven in 2019, Kipkurui represented Sinendet Primary School in Nakuru in 5,000m, reaching the regional level. It's the same year that he joined Torongo Athletics Camp in Baringo run by Kitilit.

Kipkurui, who was now in class eight, would make Team Kenya for the 2020 Africa Cross Country Championships that were to be held in Lomé, Togo.

However, the championships were postponed owing to the general elections that were to take place in February the same year in that country and then cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was also closed due to the pandemic.

Come 2022, Kipkurui finished second during the National Athletics Championships in 5,000m to qualify for the Africa Athletics Championships held in June but an injury saw him finish sixth.

After winning the world cross country under-20 title in Australia, Kipkurui made his debut in the Diamond League this year, finishing ninth in 3,000m in Rabat on May 5, second in Two Miles in Paris on June 9 and eighth in 5,000m in Oslo on June 15.