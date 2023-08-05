Zablon Ekwam: From fleeing banditry to athletics' big stage

The mention of Todonyang area in Turkana area sends chills to many who have lived or visited the area.

Hundreds of lives have been lost with thousands fleeing the area owing to incessant attacks by bandits and castle rustlers especially Merille militia from Ethiopia.

Retaliatory attacks have been lethal, leaving mayhem and destruction of villages and churches, and security officers have not been spared either.

For instance, in May 2011, more than 41 members of the Turkana community were massacred near the border between Kenya and Uganda during an attack by militia men from the Merille tribe in Ethiopia.

Instead of having his children get sucked into banditry and cattle rustling activities in Todonyang, Isaac Ekwam made a decision to move his family to ADC Nai Farm, Trans Nzoia in 2007.

Isaac wanted his family of five boys and four girls to embrace good education and religious life, and life away from the hardship in Todonyang, a decision that Kenya’s newest sprints sensation Zablon Ekwam will always thank God for.

“I would now be organising retaliatory attacks to defend by community or any kind of raids,” said Zablon, 26, the new Kenya Defence Forces and national 400 metres champion.

“But my father’s desire was for us to study, embrace religion and a good life. Things were so tough in Todonyang with no food and harsh weather,” explained Zablon, adding that joining athletics prevented him from going back to Todonyang.

National 400 metres champion Zablon Ekwam trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 05, 2023 ahead of World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“You see, life wasn’t easy and one could have easily gone back home and joined banditry or cattle rustling,” said Zablon, explaining that athletics has made him look at life and human beings differently.

“You see in banditry life, you only value those close to you but ruthless with your enemies. Athletics has made me meet people from diverse backgrounds,” said Zablon, who is also glad that the sport helped him get absorbed to the Kenya Defence Forces.

“I have been able to help my people at home and in fact, build my father a house besides providing for their other needs,” said Zablon, who is the last born in a family of five boys and four girls.

Born on August 4, 1997 in Todonyang, Turkana, Zablon, has declared that his journey in athletics has just started.

Zablon said that he doesn’t take it for granted after being selected to Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Zablon, who is handled by Scottish coach Ian Dexter will compete in men’s 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay. Zablon will team up with the national 400m hurdles champion Wiseman Were and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal.

Also in the men's 4x400m team are Alex Ng'eno, Kennedy Musyoki and Kelvin Sawe Tauta.

Kinyamal, Ekwam, Musyoki will double up in the 4x400m mixed relay team that will also comprise the national 400m champion Mercy Okech, Millicent Ndoro and Maureen Thomas.

National 400 metres champion Zablon Ekwam stretches after a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 05, 2023 ahead of World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Ndio ngoma imeanza sasa (My reign has just started)....I am the new kid on the block and the seniors are feeling hot,” said Zablon, adding that achieving a lot in just one season is a blessing from God.

“There are many who have competed for ages without winning anything, not even getting to represent the country at an African event. But here I am going to world championships, not an African event...what an opportunity! God is good!”

Zablon said that training has been intense but good with both sides teaming up with athletes who have the fastest times from the national championship and the national trials for the world event.

“Right now, we are at the peak with everyone enjoying good speed. But we are sharpening on our baton handling skills and the technicalities and movement at the change-over zone," said Zablon whose focus at the world championships is nothing short of a medal.

“I am the most talkative in the team and I have been engaging everyone. We are talking to each other,” said Zablon, who embraced athletics at Japata High School in 2015 where he had joined in Form two from St Mary’s Nai Farm, all in Trans Nzoia.

“I started with high Jump but my games teacher Fautine Katoro introduced me to the 200m race,” said Zablon, who won the 200m title at national secondary schools games in 2017.

Zablon went to repeat form four at Kapenguria Boys in 2018 where he went on to win the national secondary schools and East Africa secondary schools 200m titles.

In 2019, Zablon met coach Philip Ndura, who enrolled him at the Ndura Athletics Club in Kitale. He competed at the National Athletics Championships for the first time in 2019 in 100m and 200m where he lost in the semis.

Ndura mentored Zablon to 400m before helping him get recruited at KDF where he passed out in November 2021 and later met his current coach Ian Dexter.