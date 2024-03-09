We learnt of Kipsang’s death on social media, says family

The family of Charles Kipkorir Kipsang, who collapsed and died after finishing the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope in Buea, south west of Cameroon on February 25 has expressed their dismay in the way the learnt of his demise.

The fallen athlete’s younger sister Jepng'etich Kipsang said Saturday in Metipso village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County they were shocked to learn of his death through social media.

“I was shocked to see my brother trending on social media that he was no more but I didn’t trust what I was reading so I searched for the race on YouTube and I saw how he finished the race then collapsed. That is when I believed that he was no more,” said the distraught sister.

She said that there is a need to respect families especially when death occurs and described how disturbed she felt reading on Facebook people sending condolence messages to the family while they were not even aware that their bread winner had passed on.

Kipkorir had lead for most parts of the race before drastically slowing down in the latter stages before picking up the pace again to finish in 16th position.

Government officials, Athletics Kenya, family and friends are expected to receive the body of the athlete Sunday evening at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Athletics Kenya Baringo County Chairman Barnabas Kitilit is in Cameroon to ensure the body is brought home smoothly.

Kipsang will be buried at his home in Eldama Ravine on Saturday.

He leaves behind a widow, Isabella Kigen, and two sons (Brimin Kipkoech and Jayden Kiptum) who are seven years and one-and-a-half years respectively.

He died two days after the world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum was buried.

The first born child of 10, Kipsang had been the main bread winner of the family helping to educate his siblings.

Jepng'etich said that when Kipsang started earning from running, he gladly took up the responsibility of paying school fees for all his siblings including those who were joining various colleges.

“I’m a teacher by profession though I have not been employed since graduating.

“It is my brother who ensured that I pursue my dreams. We have lost a great man in the society and we don’t know where to turn to. Who will help us as a family?”

Kigen, said Kipsang was a loving and hardworking husband and he had many plans for his small family.