Kenya's star studded athletics team on a mission in Accra

There is no disputing that athletics is Kenya's biggest gold earner at international sports events and it will be no different at the 2023 Accra African Games as the country's 52-strong track and field team flew out to Ghanaian capital city yesterday night via Dubai.

Despite issues with kit and allowances, the gallant Kenyan athletes are expected to sweep all before them as they demonstrate who are the kings and queens of athletics on the continent.

Athletics secured 10 of the 11 gold medals won by Kenya at the last African Games, in Rabat 2019.

The track and field programme starts on Monday at Legon Stadium.

However, even with the high expectation, the athletics contingent of 52 has yet to receive their local and overseas allowances even as it is not clear how much each member will get.

It is not clear whether the athletes will be paid the new rates of Sh3,000 local and $250 (Sh33,750) overseas allowances or the old rates of Sh1,000 local and $125 (Sh16,135) overseas.

Team Kenya captain Julius Yego, who opted for a direct flight on Sunday because of his delicate javelin equipment, said they had raised the issue and were promised that the new rates will be applied.

Team Kenya athletes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before their departure to Accra, Ghana for the African Games on March 15, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Yego said the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, agreed to their request for the new rates.

"We just want it done as agreed since last year but someone wants to pay less," said Yego.

And without official kit, Team Kenya members were forced to wear attire of different shades and colours as they left to Accra.

However, all these didn’t dampen the athletics team’s spirit as some members embarked on their maiden flight notably the excited national 100m and 200m champion Esther Mbagari.

“It’s a feeling one really can’t explain especially this being my first time to fly...I am ready for the new adventures outside Kenya and let the trips begin,” said the 23-year-old Mbagari, who is will not only be targeting a medal but hitting the Paris Olympics qualifying mark.

Mbagari, who is currently ranked 40th in the world in 100m, will be pursuing Olympics qualifying marks of 22.57 in 200m and 11.07 in 100m in Accra. “I have been improving on my speed both from the blocks, midway and top end,” said Mbagari.

Team Kenya athletes Millicent Ndoro (left) and Samuel Gathimba at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before their departure to Accra, Ghana for the African Games on March 15, 2024.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“We are ready for the games despite the challenges and expect more medals from us,” said deputy team captain Emily Ngii, who is going to defend her race walk title.

Ngii called on her teammates to focus after Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei promised that the competition kit among other things will be delivered to them in Accra.

“My gold medal will just be part of not less than 12 gold medals we are targeting in Accra,” said Ngii, who is also eyeing to attain the Paris Olympic qualifying time of 1:20:10.

Kenya collected 31 medals from the 2019 Africa Games in Rabat. Morocco; 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze. Athletics contributed 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

The non athletics gold medal came from Malkia Strikers volleyball team.

The national 100m hurdles record holder, Rukia Nusra fancies her chances of getting to face world 100m hurdles record holder, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who is also the 2022 World and Commonwealth Games 100m champion.