Scramble for Team Kenya slots as Ruiru hosts AK Cross Country Championships

A memorable battle is set to be fought at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College (KSTC) Saturday as Kenya picks its team for World Athletics Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The event that looks set to be a closely fought affair marks the 40th edition of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships that has attracted 470 participants.

New champions are set to be crowned with defending champions Charles Lokir (North Rift) and Ruth Chepng’etich not drawn in their teams.

Interestingly, the new Kenya Police Cross Country champion Daniel Simiu, has also given the event a wide berth, opting to prepare for an attempt at the half marathon world record at the Berlin Half Marathon on April 7 this year.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo holds the half marathon world record of 57:31 set on November 21, 2021 in Lisbon.

The women’s cast is like a script from Hollywood with world cross country champion, Beatrice Chebet (Police) taking on Sirikwa Classic Cross Country champion Emmaculate Anyango (Central Rift) and Cintia Chepng'eno (Kenya Defence Forces), who is fresh from winning the Africa Cross Country title in Tunisia.

Kenya Prisons Cross Country champion Lilian Kasait, who is also the 2017 world cross country bronze medallist, 10km world record holder Agnet Jebet Ng’etich (Central Rift) and the Great Chepsaita Cross Country champion Edinah Jebitok (Nairobi) also make the rich women’s field.

Chebet, the world 5km champion, has only competed twice this season when she won the 80th Elgoibar Juan Muguerza International Cross country in Spain on January 7 and the Kenya Police Cross Country Championships on January 19.

Chebet, the world 5,000m bronze medallist, is focused on defending her world title before shifting gears to the Paris Olympic Games.

“I want to defend my world cross title before strategising on how I will handle the Paris Olympics,” said the 23-year-old Chebet. “I know the kind of opposition I am up to but it’s all about preparations and nothing to fear.”

Chebet had arguably a good season last year where she hauled four medals from varying world championships last year; three gold and a bronze.

She started the year strongly with a stunning victory in women’s 10km at the 44th World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Bathurst, Australia in February. That saw her claim her second gold after Kenya reclaimed the women's team title at the championships.

Chebet then settled for bronze in 5,000m behind Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. Chebet would seal her third world gold medal last year with the inaugural 5km Road Race victory at the World Road Running Championships in Riga in October.

Nothing seems to stop the fearless Anyango, who is on the rise having won both the Discovery Cross Country and Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships in January and February respectively.

“You see, there are no favourites in such races since I train just like them. We all have similar ambitions for the top podium place,” said Anyango.

The reigning world cross country under-20 champion Ishmael Kipkurui (Central Rift) has shifted gears to senior level, joining a rich field in men’s 10km race.

“It’s a tough call but I am ready for the battle. Everything is possible with good preparations which I have had,” said Kipkurui, who turned 19 on February 10.

Kipkurui will take on teammate Sabastian Sawe, who is also the world half marathon champion, the 2022 national champion Samuel Chebolei (Nyanza North), and two-time world cross country champion Geoffrey Kamworor (Police).