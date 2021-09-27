Malawian Paul Chidale grabs lead in Safari Tour

What you need to know:

  • Sixty-one players turned up out of the initial entry of 63 players who included three amateurs. Greg Snow and amateur Zubair Khan did not show up.
  • Snow said he was forced to pull out because of a shoulder injury. The second round which will determine the top 20 who will proceed to the money list got off at 9am Monday.

Leading Malawian pro Paul Chidale shot an impressive round of four under par 68 to grab a first round lead as the Safari Tour season four got under way at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Sunday.

