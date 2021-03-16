Local players hunt for elusive amateur title in major tournament 

Muthaiga Golf Club's Mutahi Kibugi tees off from 9th hole tee box during the third round of the second leg of Safari Tour golf series, at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leading them will be Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaac Makokha, who is the current Kenya Amateur Match Play champion, while others are Jay Sandhu who is the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion, two juniors Mutahi Kibugu and Taimur Malik of Muthaiga, Limuru’s Paul Muchangi as well as Tanzania’s Victor Joseph.

For the past 11 years, the amateur title in the renamed Magical Kenya Open has been elusive to Kenyan players.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.