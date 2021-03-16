Absa Bank Kenya pumps in Sh30 million for golf tourneys

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori (left) hands overs a dummy cheque of Sh30 million to Kenya Open Golf Tournament Director Patrick Obath at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He said there are four hotels which are been used to house the players and officials .
  • Also present during the function was Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo and Muthaiga chairman Ronald Meru.

Absa Bank Kenya, which has been involved in the Magical Kenya Open for the past 13 years, Tuesday announced a Sh30 million sponsorship for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO) and the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournaments. 

