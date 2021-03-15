Visiting players have a feel of Magical Kenya Open course

From left: Professional golfers Matthew Omondi, Jacob Okello, Dismas Indiza, Edwin Mudanyi, Samuel Njoroge, Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier, Pros Rizwan Charania, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu and John Wangai at KTB’s sponsorship announcement at the Nairobi National Park on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The six amateurs who were booked at the Ole Sereni Hotel will report to the hotel on Wednesday the same day they will go for the practise round at Karen.
  • “We are yet to go to Karen for the practise because of the conditions of the bubble," said Kenya Amateur Stroke play champion Jay Sandhu.

With only three days to go for the start of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, a big number of the visiting professionals were at Karen Country Club for registration and at the same time have a test of the now par 71 Karen course.

In the headlines

