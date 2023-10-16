Lejirmah wins Nandi Open Shield

Finally, Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah found his winning formula, to claim the 2023 Nandi Open Shield golf tournament at the hilly Nandi Bears Club in Nandi County on Sunday.

Lejirmah, who has been struggling with his irons game, produced a three rounds total of one over par 217 gross, to retain the title though by the narrow margin of one shot from Golf Park’s Amos Odongo.

Having shot rounds of 72 and 69, Lejirmah bogeyed six holes during the final round where he only managed two birdies at the fifth and 16th holes, for a final round score of four over par 76.

“It felt great to defend the title and in the presence of Karanga. It was tough though particularly in the final round, due to the stiff competition from my fellow players," said Lejirmah who took home Sh92,500 for his victory.

Second-placed Odongo also shot 76 despite having made two birdies and an eagle three at the par five-eighth. He had earlier shot 72 and 70 in the first two rounds on Friday and Saturday.

The best home player was Eli Barno who carded three over par 219, three shots better than Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga. It was however a tough outing for Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga who could only finish in fifth place on nine over par 225 after a rounds of 76, 72 and 77.

A total of 34 players had made the second round cut out of the field of 64 players who had been listed to play in the event which marked the 21st leg in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

There are five more events remaining before the end of the season. Those are Karen Challenge, Manchester Salver in Eldoret, Kiambu Open, Uhuru shield at Royal and the last one, Nyali Open at Nyali Golf and Country Club in early December.

At Machakos Golf Club, one of the leading amateur golfers at the club James Ndunda, fired one over par 73 gross, to take the overall title in the NCBA golf series tournament.

Jackson Nzioki, playing off handicap seven carded 81 gross to take the men’s top prize, while emerging the best in the net section was Anthony Gitu with 63 nett.

The ladies title went to Beatrice Muthigani on 71 nett while taking the ladies gross title was Catherine Wambui on 94 gross. Chris Njuguna took the staff prize on 77 and Smuel Agumba was the best among the guests with 68 nett.

In the Seniors category, Tim Ruhiu posted net 74 nett while the nines winners were Jackson Musomba on 32 and Fredrick Oluoch also with 32 nett.

Summarised weekend golf results

At Kericho Golf Club; Stanbic Bank golf tournament; Joseph Ogweche, 43 points, Runner up, Eunice Korir, 40, Ben Kalya, 39 Lorna Kipngok, 37, Division One- Dalveer Hunjan, 34, David Biegon, 33 points.Division two- Tobias Messo, 38, Moses Lilan, 38, Division three- Winner, Martha Simba, 41, Lydia Momanyi, 40 points.