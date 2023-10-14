Kikuvi stars to win Minet golf tourney

Lady golfer Linda Kikuvi from Machakos Golf Club was in her best form during the annual Minet Corporate golf tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Friday.

Playing off handicap 27, Kikuvi got off well, firing 23 points in the first nine, and despite dropping a number of shots at the back nine, 21 points for a total of 44 was good enough to earn her the overall title.

“I truly had fun on the golf course thanks to a wonderful four ball who really made me enjoy my round of golf. The course is in great condition though the greens were a bit quick and very difficult,’’ said Kikuvi after receiving her beautiful golf bag from the Chairman Minet Kenya, Joseph Onsando who is also Group CEO Minet Africa.

Taking the men’s title was Fred Chege who combined 23 and 19 for 42 points to win by two points from Alex Gachanja on 40 points. Winning the ladies top prize was Doreen Murithi with 38 points which was two better than second-placed Jane Mwangi.

Leading those from the insurance industry was Jonah Tomno on 40 points, followed in second place by Nick Malesi on 39 points, as Tobias Gitonga emerged the staff winner with a score of 33.

Ladies took both the guests prize through Agnes Muchemi (44) and Mary Wainaina who scored 41 points. The nines went to Evan Kamau and Peter Mugo with 21 and 24 points respectively.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Onsando said this year’s event came during the customers' week, while it was also part of the group’s 75 years of operations.

“As we celebrate those many years of our operation, we have also chosen a common cause, that of global warming and climate change. We therefore engaged in planting trees with an objective of planting 500,000 trees of the next five years,’’ said Onsando.

He thanked all those who participated in the tournament particularly those from the insurance industry. “I hope this partnership will continue to grow. We will also continue interacting with golfers through this event which has been taking place annually for a long time now.’’

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Adam Boru walked away with the overall prize in the 2023 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) series Nairobi chapter. The handicap 21 Boru carded 44 points to win ahead of men winner Lukas Musembi on 39, while Ben Omolo was second on 38 points after beating Eric Mugo and Charles Maluki on countback.

The ladies title went to Nelius Kariuki with a score of 37 points, beating Elizabeth Ng'ethe on countback. Leading the guests was Peter Kihara on 41, while Willy Mastamet on 39 points was second.