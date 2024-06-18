We will deal with you! LSK tells rogue police officers

The Law Society of Kenya(LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has said the Society will personally hold police officers who assaulted protesters accountable as hundreds of Kenyans participated in demonstrations against the Finance Bill on Tuesday.

While condemning police brutality meted out against Kenyans who took part in the 'Occupy Parliament' protests, Ms Odhiambo said she hopes the media and the public have footage that caught the officers that assaulted protesters in the act.

“We will prosecute you, we will petition our courts to hold you accountable,” she said.

Speaking to the Nation outside Central Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said police were reluctant to release all protesters they had arrested including four LSK members.

“We have been trying to suggest they negotiate the bail and bond cash terms so that we ensure everyone is released. Unfortunately, we have been subjected to violence and even one police officer wanted to hit me personally, “she said.

The LSK President also noted that the police had refused to give them the exact number of protesters they were holding in custody, LSK estimates them to be around 400.

Ms Odhiambo highlighted that she was 'disgusted' by how the officers have conducted themselves.

“We have not gotten any clarification on the number of people they have arrested, we are not leaving their premises until they do so.”

A man displaying placards while a police officer(right) fires a tear gas canister in Nairobi on June 18, 2024 during a protest against the Financial Bill 2024.

Photo credit: Evans Habil| Nation Media Group

She urged Kenyans to continue speaking up against the problems that are ailing the country as their right to protest is enshrined in Article 37 of the constitution.

“In a country that is developing and is seen to be progressive such as Kenya, members of the country should be allowed to express themselves,” the LSK President reminded President Ruto’s government.

“We should not infringe the constitutional rights of members of the public and subject them to such unwarranted violence as we have witnessed today,” she said.

“You home the people of Kenya, LSK is going to deal with you, “MS Odhiambo told the police.

The LSK President however urged the OCS Central Police Station and concerned officers to ensure all Kenyans they have arrested are released so that they walk scot-free.