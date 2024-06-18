Dozens arrested as police clash with protesters opposing Finance Bill in Nairobi

It was running battles Tuesday morning as police arrested dozens of protesters on the streets of Nairobi opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

Earlier, police declared the demonstrations illegal.

Businesses in various streets in the city were interrupted as protesters chanted slogans against the government over punitive taxation.

The protests dubbed 'Occupy Parliament', are aimed at pressuring lawmakers not to pass the bill, which will be debated in parliament on Tuesday.

Protestors walk along Kimathi Street as they take part in the protests against Finance Bill, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

Among those arrested was activist and journalist Hanifa Adan, who was protesting at the National Archives.

Police in uniform and plainclothes were seen handcuffing those wearing black T-shirts and forcing them into a stationary police van.

"Mtatukamata wote" (They will have to arrest all of us'' shouted a bodaba rider at Moi Avenue in Nairobi Central Business District.

The rider and his counterparts jeered as plain cloth officers arrested four men and bundled them in their vehicle.

The last time Nairobi witnessed such chaos was during the Maandamano protests called by the opposition chief Raila Odinga last year.

Outside the Nation Centre along Kimathi Street, protesters who planned to march to Parliament were temporarily blocked by anti-riot police who fired tear gas canisters at them.

Protesters are arrested by police officers in Nairobi as they attempt to take part in the protests against the Finance Bill. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

The road to Parliament near the Treasury Building had a lot of presence of police officers and those who were passing by were closely monitored.

In downtown areas of Ronald Ngala Street, Muthurwa, Koja and adjacent areas, business went on well but most traders supported the demonstrations saying the cost of living had soured coupled with high taxation.

“They are now claiming to have removed some of the taxes on products but I don’t believe them. Zakayo (President Ruto) is a man full of lies and his policies have killed our businesses,” said Martha Wairimu, a businesswoman at Muthurwa Market.

Gunshots rented the air and teargas were the order of the day in most parts of the CBD including outside Nation Center and the roads leading to Parliament.

With the news of the protest all over social media, many motorists opted to leave their vehicles at home.

The report on Finance Bill 2024 is expected to be tabled by the Planning and Finance Committee Chairman in the National Assembly Kuria Kimani on Tuesday afternoon.

MPs have until June 27 this month to either reject or pass the bill after the budget for 2024/25 financial year was read on Friday last week.

Others were arrested along Moi Avenue and near the Kenya National Archives, which was to be one of the rallying points for the protesters.

The theme of the day was for protesters to wear black T-shirts, participants who didn't have were provided for.

Motorists, commuters and pedestrians were also caught up in the incident, with some forced to open their luggage for police inspection.

A police lorry packed near the road adjacent to where the once famous Hilton hotel used to sit was also full of those who had been arrested.

Tension was high.

At the Tom Mboya Statue, one of the key meeting points for those in Nairobi, police officers were on high alert and disengaged from any gathering fearing that they could be part of the demonstrators.

An empty teargas canister on the street along Kimathi Street during the 'Occupy Parliament' protests in Nairobi. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

At the Aghakan walk, a protester in a black t-shirt had to pace and seek refuge at Kenya Power offices as a plain-clothed officer ran towards him. He enjoyed temporary freedom before being bundled out of the office, nabbed and handcuffed.

The incident attracted the attention of a preacher who was spreading the word of God nearby as he stopped and hurriedly left.

Even the population of those sitting at the Aga Khan walk had reduced as police officers arrested protesters donning black t-shirts.

The protesters with placards written: 'Reject Finance Bill', 'Zakayo lazima ashuke' vowed that they wouldn't relent in fighting for their rights and over taxation by the Kenya Kwanza regime. Those who were hounded in the police lorry were booked at the Central Police Station cells.

Earlier, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei banned any protests in Nairobi, saying it was illegal, even though the organisers said they had informed the police of their plans as required.

Mr Bungei said no one had applied for a permit to assemble or picket as required, which he described as illegal.

According to the police chief, they only received a 'faulty' document dated June last year, which he said didn't meet the threshold for a protest permit.

Activist Hanifah is arrested by police officers at the Kenya National Archives for taking part in the anti-Finance Bill protests. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

"The notice you left at Central is dated 17, June 2023. It is incorrect. We can't allow it. No demonstration. Kenyans should be allowed to do their business and those who have grievances should take them where they know well," he said.

The 'Occupy Parliament' protest was organised by Kenyans who mobilised on various social media platforms under the hashtag 'Reject Finance Bill' to gather numbers to pressure MPs to reject controversial provisions in the bill.