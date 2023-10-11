Sigona to host Belcher Trophy

Top lady golfers will be at Sigona Golf Club in Kiambu County this weekend for 2023 Eileen Belcher Trophy golf tournament.

Formerly an inter-district match play championship, the 54-hole event was introduced in 1937 by Eileen Belcher, the first chairperson of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union.

However, the format was later changed to zonal championship featuring Red, Green, Yellow and Blue) zones divided into A, B and C divisions. The main Trophy (Eileen Belcher) is usually contested by the A division teams whose players must have handicaps of Plus to 14.

The B division whose players must be those playing off handicap 11 to 20 and will be battling it out for the Mary Sinclair Trophy donated in 1984 by Sinclair then the KLGU Chairman while in the last zone (C divisions) teams will vie for the Palmer Trophy donated by Edward Palmer (Eileen Belcher’s younger brother) when his daughter Sue Haworth was the KLGU boss in 1982.

Teams featuring in the Red Zone this year will be drawn from Royal Nairobi Golf Club (3 players), Sigona (2), North and South Rift (2). Featuring for the Blue Zone will be players from Karen (3), Railway (2) and Central (2).

In the yellow Zone, there will be players from Muthaiga (3), Golf and Coast providing two players each. And finally in the Green Zone, will be golfers from vet Lab (3), Limuru (2) and Windsor and Western will be represented by a player each.

This year the event is being sponsored by KCB East Africa Golf Tour where the Green Zone’s A divison team of Frankie Gichuru(Captain), Channelle Wangari, Mercy Nyanchama, Belinda Wanjiru, Agnes Nyakio, Wanjiru Karume and Joyce Wanjiru produced an impressive 16 points to clinch the Eileen Belcher trophy.