Green team defend Eileen Belcher trophy

The All-Star Green team, which included two juniors, put up a sterling performance to retain the Eileen Belcher trophy at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club on Sunday.

Led by Patricia Wangongu and captained by the ever-green Frankie Gichuru, the Green A side picked its players from Vet Lab, Windsor, Railway and Central region.

The team, which also had Channelle Wangari,15, Belinda Wanjiru, 12, Mercy Nyanchama, veteran Wanjiru Karume and long-hitter Joyce Wanjiru, produced a total of 16 points, two better than last year.

Wangongu also spearheaded the Green’s B side captained by Rachel Ndei to clinch the Sinclair Quaich with a total of 13 points, thanks to the great performance by the rest of the players who included Dorcas Mukabi, Grace Wanjohi, Hellen Manyara, Mille Nyaga, Carol Kibanya and Lucy Maina.

However, claiming the C division (Palmer Trophy was the hot-charging Yellow Zone, whose team convenor was Mary Muthoni, while the leading the team as captain was Dr Susan Koinange, whose line-up was made up of Irene Kimeu, Nelius Kariuki, Jane Nzibo, Sarah Mkok, C.W. Mungai and Minnie Mbue, who posted a total of 14 points.

This year’s tournament, which was the 83rd since its inception, attracted 96 players.

At The Kenya Railway Golf Club, Laban Gathungu produced a winning score of 42 points during the annual Eastern Flour Mills tournament, courtesy of former Machakos Golf Club chairman Sawran Singh.

While Gathungu took home the overall title, Joseph Gagicha was less than a wedge away in second place with 41 points, beating third placed R.N. Maina on countback.

Jerry Okal took the fourth prize on 40 points, while Joseph Gathumbi, playing off plus one handicap, posted 78 gross to claim the gross title.

Faith Githaiga won the ladies prize with a score of 35 points, with Stephen Okundi leading the guests on 41 points.

John Gachoya and Gedi Mohammed won the nines on 21 and 22 points, with Steve Mangéni and Jane Ndirangu emerging the longest hitters. Jackline Mapesa completed the prize list by winning the nearest to pin award.



Summarised results of the weekend golf round-up

At Ruiru Sports Club; October Fest Weekend results; Men winner- Patrick Ngunjiri 41 pts, Simon Karanja 38, lady winner- Pauline Mungai 41, Winnine Kamau 39, Nines; Dominic Chege 22, Mathew Nduma 22, Div 2 winner- Amos Mwaura 42, Guest- Alex Mukui 30 pts.

At Karen Country Club; Sanlam Golf Tournament; Men Winner- Titus Waithaka 41 cb Isaac Githuthu 41, Cephas Osoro 40. Lady winner- Pettie Ndolo 45, Grace Gichuki 42, Staff- John Simba 39, Guest- Lydia Mokaya 39, Nines: Jennifer Musyimi 23, Kithinji Kiragu 22 pts.

At Kiambu Golf Club; 4K2M Golf Tournament; Overall Winner- Jacob Mwangi 68 nett, Men winner- Stanley Wainaina 69, Samson Gakere 70, cb Albert Kariuki 70, Gross- Stephen Kiaro 80, Lady winner- Hilda Muhia 70, Charity Njoroge 71, Subsidiary Winner- Men- John Kuria 73, Lady- Jackie Muthoni 75, Guest- William Kamau 70, Sponsors- Gikeneye Chege 66, Esther Ngure 69 nett.