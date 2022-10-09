Golf: Obonyo wins 14th leg of NCBA Bank Series

Handicap 16 Japheth Obonyo overpowered a field of 110 golfers at the challenging Mombasa Golf Club’s Links course to claim the top division title in the 14th leg of the 2022 NCBA Bank golf series on Saturday.

Obonyo, an employee of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), managed to produce an impressive 38 points, which was made up of a number of pars, to beat Aloise Ogola by one point.

However, high handicappers had a field day in the Second Division where Rishi Dodhia, playing off handicap 36, carded an amazing 46 points to win ahead of Sheetal Dhodhia, playing off handicap 23, who brought home 40 points.

The scores were however low in the third Division where Diana Nthiwa posted 30 points which was enough to beat Jackline Mutahi on 25 points.

Meanwhile, Caroline Munyi emerged the best lady with a score of 34 points with Fidel Wasike leading the juniors on 37 points.

In the subsidiary events, William Kaguta claimed the longest drive honours for the men, while Faith Muteti claimed the Ladies title. The nines went to Dhanji Pindolia and Paul Munyao.

“We are delighted in how far our golfers have come in the few months since this competition began, and we wish them success in their efforts to be crowned champions at the end of this tournament,” said Lennox Mugambi, NCBA Group Director for Asset Finance.

“We have indeed pushed ourselves hard to create an atmosphere where excellence is the norm, where the spirit of competition is always high and where we are always striving for excellence as far as golfing standards are concerned. I can only hope that this will be just the beginning of many more days like these in our future,” he added.

The Series now takes a short break and will resume with the 15th leg at the par 72 Thika Sports Club on November 5, before the junior event at Muthaiga, which will be followed by the grand finale at Muthaiga Golf Club on December 9.