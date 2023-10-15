Clean sweep for Royal at Nation Classic grand finale

High handicapper Sandra Kabiru produced unbeatable 46 points in a field of 259 players, to lead a clean sweep in the 2023 Nation Classic Golf Series grand finale at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 36, Kabiru posted 20 points in the opening which included a scratch at the seventh hole, followed by an impressive 26 points at the back nine, to claim the overall title.

“It was an amazing day thanks to my teammates who really encouraged me when they realised I was playing well. This is my first major tournament to win, and I must thank the Nation Media Group and its partners for bringing the Nation classic finale here at Royal,’’ said Kabiru who managed to catch up with the prize-giving ceremony having travelled to Thika for a family function.

Nation Classic Golf Series overall winner Sandra Kabiru displays her prizes at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 14, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

For her effort, Kabiru won among other prizes, a ticket to the 2024 Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am, a golf bag, a JamboJet return ticket to any destination in the country, and a voucher for two nights for two at Panari Nairobi’s executive suite.

Taking the men’s title was another home player Michael Watii who carded 44 points to win by two points from Eddie Malit and third-placed Xie Guangqi both having posted 42 points each.

In the Ladies section, Eunice Kilonzo carded 43 points to win ahead of Kalee Maleli who had posted 42 points. George Mainye from Kisii Sports Club emerged the best guest with a score of 42 points while another Kisii player Cecilia Ayienda was second on 37 points.

In the staff category, Duncan Mbuthia posted 34 points to win by one point from Nation Media Group director Louis Otieno who posted 33 points. Otieno was playing in the Karen Country Club Chairman’s Prize event before driving to Royal for the classic grand finale. Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro was third on 30 points.

Nation Media Group (NMG) Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro follows his tee shot from 10th tee during Nation Classic Golf Series grand finale at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 14, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Taking the junior title was Rowny Ng'etich playing off handicap nine, who carded 39 points to beat the rest of the more than 10 juniors who played in the event. It was however a tough day for the qualifiers from the qualifying events at Nanyuki, Kisii, Kericho, Malindi and Eldoret Golf Clubs. Nanyuki’s Richard Kabugi with 35 was the best among the qualifiers who had travelled to Nairobi for the event.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony Dr Kiboro paid great tribute to the management of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya’s oldest course for great improvement of the course and other club facilities.

“The big field of 259 was largely because of how golfers view the club and how the event was organised,’’ said Kiboro adding that NMG has been supporting the series for 38 years because it helps the Nation connect with the people.

“I would urge Kenyan business enterprises to continue supporting us by using our various products, so that we may also continue supporting the Series. I must thank all the partners who have been joining us in every event for their great support,’’ said Kiboro.

NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama said the series was important to the company because it enables the Nation to come together with its readers.

“The Nation Classic is very important for us because it offers us the opportunity to meet our readers from whom we get feedback,’’ said Gitagama who thanked all the partners who came on board to support the event.

Debra Ajwang follows her tee shot from 10th tee during Nation Classic Golf Series grand finale at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October 14, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Present during the grand finale was Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) President Johnson Omollo from Uganda who said the biggest challenge Africa faces, as the game of golf was concerned, is sustainability. He urged NMG to spread the Series to the rest of the East Africa region in order to help the game of golf grow in the Africa region.

Royal Nairobi Vice Chairman Charles Kariuki thanked NMG for having chosen Royal to host the grand finale.

“We are truly grateful for this great honour and we would like NMG to partner with Royal as the Media partner during the 2025 Tannahill Shield which will be the biggest ever in the long history of the tournament,’’ said Kariuki.