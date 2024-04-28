Lejirmah turns on class to win Trans Nzoia Open

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah was in his best form ever during the weekend’s NCBA Bank sponsored Trans Nzoia Open golf tournament which ended on Sunday at the par 73 Kitale Golf Club course.

Lejirmah, the current national team captain, carded a three rounds total of 10 under par 209 to beat both Geoffrey Karioki of Kisii Sports Club and Nandi Bears Club’s Elly Barno by a big margin of 15 shots.

Lejirmah, who had a total of 13 birdies and three bogeys in the three rounds, attributed his great performance during the weekend on the improved condition of the course and good preparation.

“I have been working on my game for the past one month and I am glad its paying off,’’ said Lejirmah.

He said the course was not so bad despite the fact that they recovering from the drought.

“The fairways are still healing and the greens were rolling coming into the second round,’’ Lejirmah said.

During Friday’s opening round, Lejirmah carded one under par 72 in a round that had four birdies and three bogeys. He followed that with a clean six under par 67 that included birdies on the first, sixth, 11th and 12th, 14th and 18th that earned him a super 67.

In the final round on Sunday, Lejirmah made birdies on the 10th, 11th and 14th after a bogey-less front nine where he parred the nine holes, for a three under par 70.

Karioki, on the other hand, started badly in the first two rounds where he carded four over par 77 each though it’s the closing round’s three under par 70 which saw him move to the second place to tie with Barno, who posted five over par 78 in the closing round after posting level par 73 in the first and second round for 224.

Golf Park’s Josphat Rono and Vet Lab Sports Club’s Steve Orinda tied for fourth place on 225, a shot better than Rwanda’s Felix Dusabe. Golf Park’s Amos Odongo returned 228 to finish in seventh place.