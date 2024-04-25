KAGC series heads to Kitale for Trans Nzoia Open

Action in the crowded 2024 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series resumes at the North Rift town of Kitale this weekend following the cancellation of the Golf Park Open two weeks ago.

And at stake this weekend, will be the Trans Nzoia Open at the par 73 Kitale Club course, one of the longest and most challenging courses in the country where a field of 68 was drawn to battle it out for cash prizes plus some points towards the KAGC Order of Merit and the World Amateur Rankings.

Leading the field is Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua, currently the leading amateur in the country and the defending champion. During last year’s event, Muigua surprised everyone by returning an impressive score to claim his maiden victory in the KAGC series.

In the absence of Muigua’s club-mate and last year’s top amateur Michael Karanga, the main challengers for the title will be players like Railway’s John Lejirmah, Vet Lab’s Ebill Omollo and Isaac Makokha formerly at Vet Lab, now based at Railway Golf Club.

Others will be Amos Odongo from Golf Park, who was leading in the Golf Park Open before it was cancelled because the course had become unplayable during the heavy rain. Also among the top players, is the sole female golfer in the field Naomi Wafula, who is out to claim victory at her hometown.

Back in Nairobi, Muthaiga Golf Club with the weather permitting, will in conjuction with Consolota Missionaries host the Camisassa Healthcare and Hospitality Centre in Nairobi fundraising golf tournament on Friday.

The fundraising event themed, “Let us build our home,” hopes to bring together benefactors, well-wishers, alumni, lay missionaries, and friends of the Consolata Missionaries.

Camisassa Home is a beautiful and blessed dream established and managed by the Consolata Missionary Priests. The dream is to have a home that will serve as a peaceful retreat for priests and offer a calm ambience suitable for the elderly. The home will also have a wellness facility for both young and old priests, who may seek to unwind and be relieved of their day-to-day duties due to ill health.

Over a period of time, the medical/wellness section will be opened to the public, especially the elderly within the community. The tournament aims to raise Sh100 million to realise this very important and critical dream of owning a hospitality and healthcare home.

“We have scheduled a number of activities to help us raise funds for the project, among them, our first Charity Golf Tournament at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi this Friday, where we expect to host a field of over 200 golfers and non golfers drawn from various golf clubs in Kenya,’’ said Fr Peter Makau, the Regional Superior of the Consolata Missionaries.

According to Fr Makau, the only such home for the elderly and sick members of the congregation is in Alpignano, Italy. The missionaries have for a long time been keen on having a house to cater for the needs of the elderly and sick members in the region.

The Consolata Missionaries have broken ground for the construction of the Camissasa Healthcare and Hospitality Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. The seven-storey building will be put up at the Consolata Regional House in Nairobi, Kenya.

Meanwhile, the KCB East Africa Golf Tour goes to the nine-hole Bujumbura Golf Club course, where a field of 100 players will be battling it out for a chance to qualify for the KCB East Africa Golf tour grand finale to be held on December 6 in Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited tourney, Bujumbura Golf Club Captain Huynen Benjamin said:

“The KCB East Africa Golf Tour has played a pivotal role in bolstering the sport in the East African region, empowering thousands of golfers to hone their skills and nurturing emerging talent. The Club is excited to once again partner with the Bank for the second year running in this noble initiative that will be instrumental in growing this sport.”

The Burundi leg of the series is the first golf event to be held outside Kenya, and gets underway from 6:30 am. It follows other events held in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kakamega, Eldoret, Nandi, and Kericho Counties reaching over 800 participants and over 500 juniors going through the clinics that ran concurrently with the series.

“Our interaction with golfers so far has been commendable. The numbers we are receiving across the different courses are high therefore through the series, we are making a real impact reaching as many people as we can. We want to grow this sport to an elite level and to build the next generation of golfers,” reckoned KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru.

Weekend golf fixtures

Kitale

Friday; The 2024 Trans Nzoia Open sponsored by NCBA Bank; First Tee; 8.00 C. Onyango, W. Odeck, N. MUchiti; 8.10 J. Rono,M.C Mwei, J. Koina, 8.20 B. Omondi, N. Kiplagat, C. Owuor; 8.30 P. Macharia, J. Njenga, N. Koech; 8.40 T. Wanyonyi, J. Waweru, L. Kibire; 8.50 L. Kaptoge, J. Lejirma, J. Michael; 9.00 F. Kipyator, I. Makokha, J. Kosgei; 9.10 W. Keya, H. Kamau, S. Orinda; 9.20 V. Chesumei, K. Mutai, C. Konzolo; 9.30 W. Wasua, J. Olwali, G. Karioki; 9.40 J. Tanui, G. Barasa, A. Wekesa; 9.50 C. Lwenyi, J. Muhanji, F. Dusabe; Tenth Tee; 8.00 J. Timbe, P.Shiharsy; 8.10 K. Muraya, N. Shah, A. Kitur; 8.20 E. Karagu, W. Kamanga, W. Karanja; 8.30 J. Akhonya, D. Barasa,D. Ndindabahizi; 8.40 E. Omollo, R. Lemingani, K. Soita; 8.50 A. Okech, N.Wafula, E. Muigua; 9.00 W. Kaguta, J. Oketch, Dr. R. Kiptum; 9.10 H. Jean, E. Weche, B. Cheruiyot; 9.20 C. Andrea, M. Koech, W.Wafula; 9.30 E. Kirui, S. Mulama, E. Barno; 9.40 A. Odongo, A. Kiptigoi, C. Wambasi

Muthaiga

Friday; Camisassa Charity Golf Day; 7.38 G. Dixon x2, K. Gordon x 2; 7.46 J. Singh, A. Gandhi, A. Gandhi, S. Shah; 7.54 J. Nzioka, F. Musyimi, N. Mwaniki, J. Kakunu; 8. 02 K. Chebii, J. Otieno, G. Gakiria, Ano; 8.10 Ano x 4; 8.18 M. Mutiiria, W. Wilfred, T. Kiiru, W. Ndegwa; 8. 26 S. Meerly, L. Gicheru, A. Jacob, J. Gicheru; Afternoon Draw, First Tee; 11.36 A. Gicharu, L. Mbira, J. Njugi, Ano; 11.44 F. Obwora, J. Othieno, M. Gitari, P. Kimbo; 11.52 N. Akello, S. Maritim, I. Kiwool, E. Omondi; 12.00 A. Ndungu, J. Nderitu, S. Ndungu, R. Kithu; 12.08 A. Monyo x2; P. Muraguri, P. King’a 12.16 F. Opondo, S. Abiero, C. Maloba, M. Myogo; 12.24 S. Matilu, R. Kioni, K. Weru, N. Muraya; 12.32 A. Gathogo, M. Kibuga, S. Ruugia, Ano; 12.40 Ano x4; 12.48 L. Njoroge, T. Awili, I. Ogai, J. Kamau; 12.56 T. osoro, R. Omwansa, K. Kisoi, J. Marucha; 1.04 J. Kitavi, R. Rao, Richards, Ano; 1.12 S. Mella, T. Watima, C. Kibet, G. Kirui; Tenth Tee; 11.36 C. Kibanya, J. Irungu, L. Gatambia, L. Mbaaru; 11. 44 L. Kinyori x 4; 11.52 D. Njoroge, S. Cheptoo, B. Ngugi, C. Karanja; 12.00 A. Ireri, G. Kimamo, L. Wambui, P. Asura; 12.08 M. Mwangi, S. Kobongo, S. Njagi, F. Kimata; 1.16 Y. Munguti, R. Gachoka, M. Mburu, W. Murage; 12.24 N. Kiunjuri, L. Owiti, F. Njoroge, S. Waigumo; 12.32 M. Mary, F. Kagwira, M. Chiuri, Ano; 12.40 Eabl x 4; Post Entries Allowed;

