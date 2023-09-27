Lejirmah leads Kenyan cast for Teafields Trophy at Kericho

It’s Railway’s John Lejirmah versus the Ugandans in this year’s Teafields Trophy golf tournament this weekend, in the absence of Kenya’s leading amateur golfer Michael Karanga.

Karanga, fresh from his first International victory in the Ghana Open last weekend, has chosen to remain at home as his club has organised a “Homecoming competition’’ for him and some of the club’s leading golfers who have also performed well national and internationally.

The other players include leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru, and the youngster Elvis Muigua who is currently ranked fourth in the country.

“We decided to organise a homecoming event this Friday for Karanga and his colleagues to appreciate what they have done out there in the name of our club,’’ said Kiambu Golf Club Captain Mike Nyangi.

Therefore leading the field of 75 players in Kericho from Friday, will be Golfer of The year 2022 John Lejirmah who will now take on the Ugandans Godfrey Nsubuga, Ibrahim Bagalana and Michael Tumusiime who are there to make sure they defend the trophy won last year by their compatriot Michael Alunga.

Alunga, who shot a 36-hole total of 147 gross to win the 2022 title, is currently away in the United States of America on golf scholarship. Lejirmah, who took a number of titles last year including the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship, to win the “Golfer of The Year’’ title, has not been as sparkling as he was last season.

He has won only two events, the Ronald Marshall Trophy at Njoro Country Club and the Nyanza Open’s Hippo Pot.

“I am absolutely up to the challenge this weekend though its going to be competitive since Uganda’s Nsubuga in on form, hence I need to bring up my A game,’’ said Lejirmah on his way to Kericho on Wednesday.

Besides Nsubuga, who finished second behind Karanga in the Kabete Open, the field also includes Vet Lab Sports Club’s Isaac Makokha who finished third at home, his clubmates Ebill Omollo, and Moses Kisia, Limuru’s Dennis Maara, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama and Josphat Rono and Nandi’s Nelson Koech.

Teeing off for Friday’s opening round in the NCBA Bank sponsored event, the 20th leg in the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship(KAGC) series, is set for 7am and 11.20am for those drawn in the afternoon.