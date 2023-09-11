Lejirmah defends Nyanza Open crown

Defending champion John Lejirmah took full advantage of Michael Karanga’s absence to retain his Nyanza Open title during this year’s tournament at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu City held over the weekend.

It was however a tough encounter between the former Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club, who beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Nyali’s William Odeck by the narrow margin of two shots.

Lejrmah started off with a poor seven over par 77 in the opening round of the NCBA Bank sponsored Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event, though he improved in the second and third rounds, where he carded 71 and 72 for a three rounds total of 10 over par 220 gross.

Nsubuga had posted 73, 75, 74 for 222, with Nyali based Odeck having shot 78, 73 and 71 gross to also wind up with 222. Another Ugandan Joseph Kasozi tied for fourth place with Nandi Bears Club’s Nelson Koech on 227 gross, just a shot better than Vet Lab Sports Club’s Ebill Omollo,

Action in the KAGC series now returns to Nairobi for the 19th leg of the series, the Kabete Open at Vet Lab Sports Club this weekend.

ICEA LION

At the par 72 Karen Country Club, Collins Were carded 41 points to claim the overall title in the 2023 ICEA LION Corporate golf tournament where Kithinji Kiragu beat Dennis Makori on countback with 40 points to finish second.

The ladies title went to Jacintah Wambugu with 40 points, one better than Lucy Murage.

In the guests category, J.Rwambo carded 38 points to win after a countback with Chris Isabwa and George Kirathe who finished second and third places respectively.

Leading the staff was Peter Mukuria with a score of 41 points, followed in second place by Janerose Gitari on 38 points.

Winning the nines were Muburi Muita and Anthony Muturi with 22 and 23 points, while James Ngotho took the longest drive title for the men, while the ladies title went to Pettie Ndolo. D.G.Muriithi and Rose Mambo were the winners of the nearest to pin contest.

Summerised weekend golf results

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; Western Jazz Golf Day; Overall Winner: Moses Okech 39 Pts, Men Winner: Wasala Willis 38, Men Runner Up: Ndung'u Nderitu 36, cb Ibrahim Lande 36, Gross Winner: Fidhelis Kimanzi 77, Senior Winner: Julius Kinyua 32, Lady Winner: Lilian Migoye 31, Perpetuah Wanjiru 30, cb Rahab Njuguna 30, Junior Winner: Semenye Jimmy 34.

At Ruiru Sports Club; NCBA Golf Day; Overall winner Frank Munyuah 44 pts, Men winner Peter Kamau 41, Prudenzio Gaitara 40, Lady winner Rose Kagio 40, Guest winner William Kimondo 44, Junior winnerr Telvin Thuku 38, Staff winner Tirus Mwithiga 40, Category 2 Winner Milka Karimi 37 pts.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Shell Kenya Golf Tournament; Overall Winner- Dr. Rohit Devani 42 pts, Gross- William Kaguta 77, Men winner- Joseph Kaguru 40 pts, Dahir Awdeer 39, Jimmy Kingori 38, Lady Winner- Rose Njogu 40, Alice Wahome 39, Terry Odoo 36, Senior- P>K> Macharia 36, Junior- Vishaal Patel 34. Staff- kevin Bett 30, Guest- Elizabeth Mose 36

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Johnnie Walker; Overall Winner: Gulraaj Sehmi 42 Pts, Man Winner: Jeremy Kosgei 41, Himanshu Rishi 40, Lady Winner: Caroline Muguku 39, Joy Ndonga 37, Guest Winner: Nikhil Kriplani 40 Pts.