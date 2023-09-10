Cuthbert turns attention to Nation Classic grand finale

Regular practise and the current tip-top condition of the nine-hole Eldoret Golf Club course was the major contributing factor for lady golfer Rosemary Cuthbert’s victory during the weekend’s Nation Classic’s fifth leg.

Cuthbert, who played handicap 26 during the Nation Classic’s fifth leg, said she has been training regularly to not only lower her handicap, but also try and win big events such as the Nation Classic which returned to the "City of Champions" after a two-year absence.

Speaking after receiving her beautiful golf bag and the winning trophy from Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Engineer John Barorot, Cuthbert said: “I am so happy that the regular practise and all the efforts I have been making to try and lower my handicap really paid off handsomely today. I am so happy winning this event.'

Cuthbert said she has not won anything at Eldoret Golf Club and it was very refreshing winning the Nation Classic against a strong field.

“I must thank the sponsors Nation Media Group and all the partners for giving us such a wonderful day. It was also great that it did not rain until the last team came in, though I must say the course was in super condition."

Cuthbert will lead a team of six players to the Nation Classic grand finale at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on October. Other players heading to Royal will be men winner Heronim Ikhokoro from Kakamega and lady winner Vivian Amusala also from Kakamega.

From left: Eldoret Golf Club Chairman Esther Chumo, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama, Nation Media Group’s Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka, Nation Media Group Chairman Dr. Wilfred Kiboro, Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor John Barorot and Eldoret Club Captain Mathew Koech cut a cake to celebrate Machoka’s seven years at the Group during the 2023 Nation Classic Golf Series Prize Giving ceremony held at Eldoret Golf Club in Uasin Gishu County on September 09, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The two scored 42 points, while others were men runner up and third placed Wesley Kiprono and third-placed Albert Kigen who both posted 39 points, and Sulivan Kandie who won the junior prize with 35 points, and not Emmanuel Mbatia as he been reported earlier.

They will join other qualifiers from Nanyuki, Kisii, Kericho and Malindi during the grand finale.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony which was attended by over 300 golfers and guests, Barorot, who was among the field of 129 players who participated in the event said; “NMG has been very generous to Eldoret Golf Club having brought the Nation classic golf series to Eldoret for many years including 10 years ago when I was the club captain and wish the Nation will come back in 2024 when the club will be celebrating 100 years."

Club Chairman Esther Chumo said next time the Nation comes back to Eldoret, the club house which part of it got burned last year, will be in a better condition.

“We appreciate this partnership between Eldoret and the Nation Media Group and its my hope that you will join us when we celebrate 100 years next year," she said.

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said the company was committed to sports development and will continue supporting golf in the country.

He urged residents of Uasin Gishu to continue supporting NMG by using its various products.

“We urge you to give us feedback so that we may improve giving you the best in our various platforms," said Gitagama, who thanked all the partners who supported NMG in making this year’s series a great success.

NMG Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said Eldoret was an excellent venue for the classic.

“As we celebrate our sports heroes, its important for us to invest in the youth in order to also produce golf champions just like in athletics. Every county should have one golf course if we want to produce world class golfers," said Dr Kiboro.

This year, the Nation was joined by Premier Foods, Kohler, Jambojet, Zamara, AJ Plastic Surgery, St Andrews School Turi, and the Uasin Gishu County Government.