Home golfer Rosemary Cuthbert wins Nation Classic in Eldoret

Eldoret Golf Club’s Rosemary Cuthbert beat a field of 129 competitors at the club’s par 71 course yesterday to clinch the overall title in the fifth and last leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf Classic series.

Playing off handicap 26, Cuthbert needed only four pars with a number of bogeys and double bogeys for an impressive 44 points. She won by two points from Kakamega Golf Club’s Hieronim Ikhokoro who had carded 42 points, which earned him the men’s first prize.

Home player Wesley Kiprono was second in the men’s section with 39 points.

Defending champion Vivian Amusala from Kakamega carded 42 points which could only earn her the ladies’ top prize. She beat Ruth Kandie by three points.

It was a wife and husband affair in the guests’ section where former Nation Media Group employee Frankie Gichuru — a member of Vet Lab Sports Club — who also came as a partner through her employer St Andrews School Turi, carded 35 points to top the guest list, with her husband James Kimani finishing second on 27 points.

At the same time, Duncan Mbuthia beat both Nation Media Group (NMG) Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro and the company’s Head of Circulation and Distribution George Kihuria to claim the staff prize with a score of 31 points.

Emmanuel Mbatia emerged the top junior player with 31 points.

The top five players will now join others who qualified from Nanyuki, Kisii, Kericho, and Malindi for the grand finale scheduled for Royal Golf Club on October 14.