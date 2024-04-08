Lady golfer Njau wins JJ Masiga’s tourney at Royal

Despite the wet condition caused by the all-night Friday rain, lady golfer Elizabeth Njau still emerged top during the football legend JJ Masiga’s golf tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 29, Njau, carded 38 points, to take the overall title where besides a Hisense 55” Television set, she also took home a beautiful trophy. She beat men winner Hilary Korir and the Lady winner Keziah Korir by two points as the two had posted 36 points each.

Finishing second in the men’s section, was single figure handicap golfer Steve Otieno who returned 33 points, after beating third-placed Peter Mwangi on countback. In the Ladies section, Felistus Njoroge posted 35 points to take home the runners-up prize.

Abigael Munyinyi was third in the Ladies with 34 points, while leading the seniors was Daniel Mwamati who scored 31 while the fourth division winner was Kimani Njagi on 28.

The prizes for the two nines went to Alice Wanjiru on 18 and Simon Mwangi on 20 points. Steve Otieno playing off handicap seven took the gross on 82 gross.

Leading the juniors who participated in the event was Joshua Kounah on 31 while Moses Murigi was the top sponsor with 39 points, winning well ahead of Penny Wambui on 32 points, one better than Collins Too, while Sam Mbinda was the best guest with 33 points.

At Eldoret Golf Club, James Chirchir carded 41 points to claim the top prize in the Division One title during the third leg of the NCBA Golf series where James Komen carded 38 to claim the second division prize. In the Ladies section, Miriam Wanjiku produced 36 points after beating second-placed Gracemary Karira on countback.

In Division Two, Cheptoo Johana claimed victory in the Men's category, playing off a handicap of 15 and scoring 36 points. Satwinder Sagoo emerged victorious in the Ladies category, returning an impressive 40 Stableford points. At the same time, Anita Cherop, clinched the Division three after posting 33 points.

In the subsidiary categories, Josephine Chesang topped the guests list on 32 points, while Rahab Thuo was the best staff with 31 points. Ryan Tolgos was the best junior with 100 gross.

Jacquie Muhati, NCBA Group Deputy Director and Head of Brands said:

“This being the third leg of the series, I must say that the journey has started very well as we have witnessed some great golf action that shows great promise for the future of our sport across Kenya – and this is exactly what we seek to achieve through this series. As NCBA, we are grateful that this event has also allowed us to interact with you - our customers - from this region, and we are therefore grateful for the opportunity you have accorded to us.”

At Limuru Country Club, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru carded gross 76 in the third round for a total of eight over par 224 gross to win the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open Meeting.

Mercy Nyanchama on 230 finished second and taking the third prize was Kellie Gachaga with 232 gross. Eldoret Golf Club’s Esther Chumo and Golf Park’s Nancy Wairimu tied fourth on 235 gross.