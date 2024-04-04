Royal Nairobi to honour football legend JJ Masiga

Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which was the venue last weekend of a thrilling 99 years old Tannahill Shield golf tournament, will this weekend stage a special golf event to celebrate one of its members, the soccer legend Dr Joseph Jesse Masiga.

The idea of celebrating Masiga, the footballer, dental surgeon, golfer and rugby luminary, popularly known as “JJ Masiga”, originated from some of the club members who were either born in the months of January or February who are popularly known as “January and February babies.”

Dr Masiga, who himself was born on September 11, 1957, said he had no words to describe rare moment. “I feel very honoured. I have no words to describe this rare moment!"

“I stopped playing competitive soccer a long time ago in 1987, but I decided to engage myself in other exercise activities such as squash and running though I eventually to venture into golf and joined Royal Nairobi Golf Club in 2016,’’ said Masiga, who also taught dentistry at the University of Nairobi for 28 years until 2016 when he stopped to concentrate on his private practice.

Besides soccer and now golf, Masiga also played rugby also at a high level. “I played both rugby and soccer while in form six at Nairobi School, then I joined Abaluhya Football Club in 1976 until I stopped competitive football in 1987.’’

Masiga was one of the three doctors who played football at national level, the others being Dr Dan Shikanda and Dr William Obwaka. This weekend’s “JJ Masiga The Legend’’ tournament at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, has attracted a field of 200 golfers who will be teeing off from 7am.

At Thika Sports Club, where another historic event, the Winston Churchill Cup, one of the top Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series events, a field of 111 leading amateurs begins the hunt for cash and points towards the KAGC series Order of Merit and World Amateur Rankings from as early as 7pm.

Though the event became a Kenya Golf Union (KGU) event and part of the then Golfer of The Year (GOTY) series in 1979, the trophy being competed for was donated to the club by three members.

Charles Vincent Harris travelled to London to seek audience with former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill for the sole purpose of seeking permission from him to name a golf tournament on his name.

Sir Winston Churchill not only obliged but he even sent an autographed picture of himself to the club, hence the close relationship between Thika Sports Club and the United Kingdom, to an extent that the late Queen Elizabeth stopped over twice at Thika Sports Club for breakfast on her way to Nyeri.

Meanwhile, the 2024 NCBA Golf Series heads to North Rift region town of Eldoret, the home of champions, for the third leg of the series where a field of 100 golfers will be tackling the challenging Eldoret Sports Club’s nine-hole course.

Players drawn at Eldoret include some from the neighboring clubs of Nandi Bears, Kericho, Kitale, Nakuru and even some from Nairobi. They will be battling it out for a chance to secure slots to play at the Grand Finale set for later in the year.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted that the event is an important platform for golfers to showcase their golfing skills.

“We are delighted to be headed to Eldoret for the third leg of the 2024 NCBA Golf Series. Our aim is to provide an opportunity to golfers in the North Rift a chance to not only compete in the series, but also to improve their skills by playing against top golfers. This is also an opportunity for us to engage with our diverse stakeholders in the larger North Rift region and we therefore look forward to it,” said Gachora.

On his part, Club captain Dr Mathew Koech expressed confidence in the event’s success noting the greatly anticipated turnout as well as the superb course conditions.

“We are grateful to NCBA for the opportunity to be part of the NCBA Golf Series. NCBA has been an important partner, and this event further serves to strengthen our relationship,’’ he said.

From Eldoret, the Series will resume on April 20 when Ruiru Sports Club hosts the fourth leg in the 23-event series to be held in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Weekend golf fixtures

Thika Sports Club

Friday: The Winston Churchill Cup Tournament, sponsored by NCBA Bank, STIHL, and Shell; 7:00 J. Rono, P. Nduati; 7:09 T. Okwong, K. Mwaura, N. Nguithi; 7:18 J. Lejirma , S. Ngugi, E. Maina; 7:27 D. Musoke, B. Wachiuri, D. Gakuo; 7:36 H. Kamau, P. Waiharo, R. Mutinda; 7:45 P. Ichang'i, D. Karuma, G. Karioki; 7:54 A. Muita, S. Orinda, G. Opiyo; 8:03 P. Gathogo, J. Mario, T. Mohamed; 8:12 E. Omollo, T. Thuku, J. Mburu; 8:21 D. Saidimu, A. Kanyori, M. Karoki; 8:30 N. Kabare, A. Odongo, N. Koech; 8:39 B. Omondi, D. Matano, S. Mulama; 8:53 P. Macharia, A. Mwangi, D. Tororei; 9:02 H. Wanyama, A. Kitur, B. Ndenderu; 9:11 E. Murunga, K. Abdallah, A. Omooria; 9:20 S. Maina, K. Barasa, A. Ssekibejja; 9:29 R. Malde, G. Butichi, R. Kimani; 9:38 T. Chirchir, R. Muthugia, L. Mwaniki; 9:47 O. Otieno James, I. Makokha, E. Limo; 9:56 V. Chesumei, E. Nyamu , J. Mochanga; 10:05 K. Joseph, R. Leming'ani, S. Ndungu; 10:14 S. Kingori, F. Ng'aru, P. Kingori; 10:23 E. Muigua, C. Okun, P. Kiige; 10:32 F. Kipyator, E. Njuguna, C. Andrea; 10:46 E. Madete , D. Ndungu , C. Owuor; 10:55 B. Edgar, F. Njoroge, P. Theche; 11:04 C. Lwenyi , S. Njenga, N. Maina; 11:13 K. Guchu, J. Waweru, M. Sila; 11:22 J. Michael, K. Juma, C. Rob; 11:31 D. Ng'ang'a, C. Njui, B. Omondi; 11:40 I. Ndichu, D. Kioko, J. Wanjiru; 11:49 D. Maara, C. Wambasi, D. Chesumei; 11:58 E. Kilonzo, M. Ngene, A. Balala; 12:07 L. Asego, J. Kamenchu, J. Koina; 12:16 P. Musimba, M. Karanga, K. Chege; 12:25 P. Wanjohi, S. Kiaro, E. Wafula; 12:34 S. Muiruri, D. Otuke, D. Makori;

Nyanza Sports Club

Saturday; Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Golf Day; 7.00am M. Oduor, N. Shah, K. Kaunda, J. Obonyo(s); 7.10am R. Sandhu, Y. Oyaro, J. Omollo, D. Sokhi; 7.20am C. Obare, S. Munyau, B. Sila, F. Odhiambo; 7.30am N. Odhiambo, B. Kisoi, L. Munyau, B. Sharbad(s); 8.00am D. Karia, D. Owiti, J. Ogweche, F. Mbadi(s); 8.10am B. V Patel, J. Ayonga, N. Odera, D. Mokua; 8.20am J. Mogeni, J. Ochwari, P. Koech, J. Osike; 8.30am R. Obara, L. Magero, C. Agumbi, C. Odoo(s); 8.40amn T. Agumbi, A. Patel, A. Monari, M. Jezan(s); 8.50am S. Moraa, T. Omore, G. Kiprono(s), I. Ashioya; 9.00am J. Mundia, A.Kombo, H. Ikhokoro, A. Ojonyo; 9.10am J. Odongo, C. Konzolo, M. Mundia, J. Ashioya; 9.20am I. Noo, D. Riaro, C. Nyangena, J. Ashioya, Ano; 9.30am J. Atito, H. Othieno, D. Nyerere, L. Nyangena; 9.40am Hon O. Oburu, P. Yongo, G. Amlafu, P. Odima; 9.50am T. Odongo, J. Mitei, C. Achieng, S. Opukah; 11.00am C. Aburi, B. Aida, T. Ojwang, J. Simba; 11.10am M. Simba, L. Obat, K. Omamo, M. Sangoro(s); 11.20am Lusi J, M. Okelo, C. Riaroh, I. Agina; 11.30am G. Owino, L. Selestin, T. Odoo(s), Ano; 11.40am D. Omollo, B. Rabach, E. Menach, D. Odhiambo(PRO); 12.30pm B. Odhiambo, L. Akelo,F. Muthamia, ANO;1.20pm R. Bhayani, A. Shah, E. Akinyi, Ano; 1.40pm D. Chotai, B.M Shah, B. Koyier, Ano; Post Entries Accepted;

Sigona Golf Club

Saturday; Commercial International Bank Kenya Golf Day; First Tee 7.06 R. Njau, F. K Mwangi, P. Shah, R. Shah; 7.14 A. Chandarya, S. Matharu, A. Malde, N. Savla; 7.22 J. Githumbi, A. Chandarana, K. Mediratta, R. Mediratta; 7.30 V. Patel B. Patel, H. Thethy, P. Priten; 7.38 M. Bhayani, S. Shah, K. Shah, H. Tayebjee; 7.46 J. Shah, K. Shah, F. Njuguna, A. Maru; 7.54 S. Patel, N. Wanyee, C. Kiamni, S. Shah; 8.02 K. Patel, U. Patel, P. Patel, A. Nehri; 8.10 P. Patel, S. Mandavia, D. Virdee, M.K Shah; 8.18 J. Varia, S. Raikundalia, S. Shah, G.S Phull; 8.26 M. Muhanda, S. Soranthia, 8.34 D. Maina, N. Karuthiru, G. Ndungu, M. Kimemia;8.42 G.M Gitau, M.N Njoroge, S. Liu, L. Zhiguo,11.22 M. Ndhanjal, D. Halai, T.S Channa, K. Sehmi; 11.30 Cib X4; 11.38 D. Savani, R. Mihia, Ano, Ano; 11.46 A. Lalla, S. Nanji, N. Shah, I. Aildasani;11.54 Ne. Ngigi, Z. Gichigi, R. Karoki, M. Wainaina; 12.02 V. Shah, A. Radia, R. Shah, H. Sehmi; 12.10 D. Kerosi, S. Chabra, P. Shah, S. Sanger; 12.18 J. Mugambi, B. Thakrar, R/ Karia, P. Kamau; 12.26 P. Sanghrajka, A. Shah, A. Kapoor, A. Kapoor; 12.34 P.K Shah, N. Buty, A, Sodha, S. Khanna; 12.42 M. Lucas, K. D Shah, R. Mediratta, G. Nganga;12.50 M. Akil, M. Shah, N. Shah, B. Gohil; 12.58 M. Kanjumba, N. Shah, D. Patel, J. Bhatt; 13.06 C. Shah, K. Patel, B. Shah, Ano; 13.30 Cib X4; Tenth Tee; 7.22 P. Dhanani, J. Dhanani, P. Shah, S. Patel; 7.30 A.Popat, P. Patel, N. Popat, K. Okinama; 7.38 R. Mediratta, R. Vadhwana, R. Rakesh, M. Shah; 7.46 K. Mediratta, M. Mediratta, N. Nanji, N. Nanji; 7.54 J. Shah, G. Panesr, B. Lakhani, Ano; 8.02 A. Patel, D. Mathu, M. Macharia, Ano; 8.10 H. Shah, I. Dsouza, M. Wroe, Ano; 8.18 P. Srinivas, K. Patel, K. Shah, V. Khurmi; 8.26 S. Kanja, G. Rahim, A, Bhatti, K. Sumaria, 8.34 Cib X4; 8.42 G. Ndirangu, S. K Kangethe, G. Warukira, A. Njenga; 11.22 Sponsor X4, 11.38 Sponsor X4; 11.46 N/ Vekaria, R.S Nagi, V. Shantilal, N. Aku; 11.54 R. Sira, J. Shah, N. Matharu, P.S Panesar. 12.02 B. Savani, K. Tanna, N. Jogoo, H. Lakhani, 12.10 S. Bhatt, Y.K Nagda, R. Shah, S. Shah; 12.18 K. Parekh, A. Parmar, P. Popat, M. Mulji, 12.26 D. S Bhachu, K. Kansagra, S. Mwiti, D. Bhayani; 12.34 G. Virani, S. Shah, S. Haq, B. Shah; 12.42 S. Patel, D. Shah, P. Parekh, Ano; 12.50 M. Patel, J. Esmail, S. Chadha, H. Chdasama; 12.58 Sponsor X4; 13.06 P. Shah, S. Pradip, D. Bid, Ano;

Vet Lab Sport Club