Elvis Muigua wins Winston Churchill Cup at Thika

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua beat Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala and John Lejirmah from Railway by a shot, to clinch the 2024 Winston Churchill Cup golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Muigua, who led in the first round on Friday, carded two over par 74 for a 36-hole total of level par 144, to take home Sh92,480 prize money.

During the event, whose second round was rained off on Saturday, reducing the tournament to a 36-hole event, the plus two handicap Muigua started off with a bogey at the par five-first hole after pushing his driver to the left, but parred the remaining eight holes.

Related Royal Nairobi to honour football legend JJ Masiga Golf

At the back nine, Muigua picked up seven pars, then dropped a shot at the 17th, missed what would have been the only birdie of the day at the 18th where he missed a footer.

“I am very happy that I managed to finish a shot better despite missing a number of birdies. My golf has improved a great deal since the few tips I got while in South Africa. I am looking forward to the Golf Park Open this coming weekend,’’ said Muigua.

Balala, on the other hand, made a total of five birdies and an eagle at the 15th, but five birdies could only give him two under par 70 for over par 145 to tie with Lejirmah who birdied four holes but against three bogeys for one under par 71.

“I had a great chance but poor finishing towards the end denied me victory. I will however try and workout my game before the next event at Golf Park,’’ said Lejirmah, while Balala said he has not been practising, so his game is inconsistent.

“I need to go back to my practise session as I believe my game is just fine,’’ said Balala.

The two second place finishers took home Sh46,240 each while tying for fourth place was Isaac Makokha, who has now moved to Kenya Railway golf club from his former base Vet Lab, and Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga on two over par total of 146 gross.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Golf Kenya President who is also the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman Philip Ochola thanked Thika Sports Club for the event’s excellent organization despite the challenges posed by the weather on Saturday.

“I must also commend the referees Watson Burugu and Godwin Karuga for their professionalism and quick thinking in ensuring the smooth running of the Sunday round, and the sponsors NCBA Bank, STIHL and Shell whose generous support has made this tournament possible,’’ said Ochola.