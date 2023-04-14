KGF secretary Ochola lands top post at Africa Golf Confederation

Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) Secretary-General Philip Ochola has been appointed to the board of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) as the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee.

He will be in charge of Africa golf tournaments.

In a letter to Ochola this week, AGC President Johnson Omollo said: “On behalf of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), it is my distinguished honour to inform you that you have been appointed as the chairman of the Technical sub-committee of AGC."

"Your appointment is with effect from March 1, 2023 to October 15, 2026..."

Ochola will be tasked with overseeing and coordinating all AGC tournaments specifically relating to Conditions of Play, Enforcement of Etiquette and Rules of Golf and their interpretation and manage the scoring and the draw.

He will also be expected to develop a tournament manual for AGC inclusive of financial proposal for host country among others besides serving as liaison between host committee, host facility and AGC.

Ochola, a former director of Muthaiga Golf Club who is also the Vice Chairman of the Kenya Golf Union, expressed his gratitude to the African golf body for recognising his ability in the organisation of events.

“This is a great honour not only to me but our country Kenya as a whole, and I would like to assure the AGC president and the entire AGC Board that I will give it my very best for the benefit of the game of golf in the African Continent," said Ochola.

He is among the top six AGC officials who are listed to be in Uganda from Saturday for the 2023 Africa Junior Golf Team Championship to be held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo, Uganda.