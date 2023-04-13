Namwamba flags off Kenya junior team for African golf tourney

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba Thursday said that the future of sports in the country depends on a strong youth development programme.

He said besides the local training Kenyan youth in the different sports undergo, international exposure was very important.

Speaking at Kenya Railway Golf Club on Thursday before handing over the national flag to Uganda-bound Kenya’s junior golf team, Namwamba said:

“The All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship event in Uganda where Kenya is among more than 20 different participating countries in Africa, presents a good opportunity for Kenyan juniors to showcase their skills at the highest level in Africa.

"My ministry is happy to support junior sports and we look forward to partnering with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) to grow junior golf in the country."

Team Kenya Captain Junaid Manji said the team has had good preparation under coach John van Liefland and the players are looking forward for the championship in Uganda.

He thanked the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), the Sports Ministry, parents and the Kenya Golf Union for their support to the team. “We feel most honoured to have been given this opportunity to represent our country in the championship,’’ said young Manji.

JGF President Regina Gachora said the team has received all the support it needed, and what was remaining is them to deliver. “I must thank all those who have been offering the team the support it needed, and in particular the Sports Ministry,’’ said Gachora.

On the other hand, the Kenya Golf Federation secretary Phillip Ochola said the federation was working very closely with the Ministry of Sports in developing a curriculum development which will make sure golf was played not just in golf clubs but in schools as well.

By early this week, countries which had confirmed participation in the AAJTC event to be held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo, Uganda from April 15 to 21, were hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Gabon, Namibia, Malawi, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire.

The Kenyan team is made up of four boys and three girls and will be led by JGF President Regina Gachora, team manager Vincent Mukiri, Kenya Golf Federation Secretary Phillip Ochola, and team coach John van Liefland.

The full team is boys; Junaid Manji (Captain) from Muthaiga, Lee Kimathi (Windsor), Krish Shah and Mikael Kihara (Vet Lab). The girls are Channelle Wangari and Belinda Wanjiru from Vet Lab and Audrey Gachora of Muthaiga.

The team was selected from a pool of 12 boys and eight girls based on their performance during the 2022 Order of Merit events where over 200 juniors participated. The Kenyan junior team leaves on Saturday morning ready for the championship.