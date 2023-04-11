Sh60m KCB East Africa Golf Tour launched

KCB Bank Kenya Tuesday launched an inaugural East Africa golf tour that will traverse six countries and 12 counties in Kenya.

Dubbed “KCB East Africa Golf Tour”, the eight-month long series will comprise of an 18 leg amateur series in Kenya with Tanzania and Uganda staging two legs each, while Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Burundi will host one tournament each.

The entry into the East African nations will give an opportunity to regional golf enthusiasts to participate in the tournaments. It will be open to professionals, amateurs and juniors.

The Bank has injected Sh60 million into the tourney and has over the years spent over Sh300 million on golf sponsorships in a bid to grow talent and provide an opportunity for golfers to compete locally and regionally.

The Kenyan events will be staged at Vet Lab Sports Club, Eldoret Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, Railway, Kakamega, Nyanza Golf Club, Thika Sports Club, Nyeri Golf Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Kericho Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Lodge, Kitale Golf Club, Machakos Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Nyali Golf Club, Nandi Bears Golf Club and Karen Country Club.

The winning golfers from each club will converge on the Karen Country Club for the grand finale in November 2023 where 200 golfers from across East Africa will compete at the Pro-Am event.

Speaking during the launch at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, KCB Group Human Resources Director, Japheth Achola said: “We have a rich history and connection with the game of golf over the years and we have been instrumental in creating opportunities for hundreds of golfers, enabling them to hone their skills and eke a living out of it.”

“We believe that golf has evolved tremendously, and it is now time for the sport to thrive beyond our borders. We look forward to providing junior golfers, women and amateurs with an opportunity to showcase their skills and be part of the history makers,” he added.

The amateur tournaments will be played on Saturdays, while handicapped junior golfers will be playing concurrently with the amateurs throughout the tour. The junior clinics will be on Sundays, while the women clinics powered by Female Led and Made Enterprises (FLME) will be hosted on Fridays.

“With the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, we are looking at creating memorable connections as well as sharpening our skills with a long-term goal of demystifying the game of golf.

We want to ensure that even as we enjoy ourselves at the different amazing courses, we also take care of our environment which has become an important conversation across the world. The series is therefore a convenient platform to support this agenda,” Japheth added.



Sports CS Ababu Namwamba commended KCB Bank for its 30 years support to the sports sector in Kenya, noting that it has gone a long way in building careers and positioning Kenya as a regional and global sports powerhouse.